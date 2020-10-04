Tutoring Services Adapting to COVID-19 Restrictions

Tutoring has become more important than ever this year with more classes being taught online.
“Last March when (Missouri Western State University) went online after spring break, we made a major shift in our tutoring model and started offering services via Zoom,” said Susan Garrison, director and writing coordinator for the university's Center of Academic Support. “This is a service we had offered in special circumstances, but not nearly on the scale of what it is now.
At Missouri Western, online tutoring makes up 22% of all tutoring, which is done by appointment only. In-person tutoring has continued, but it has brought its own challenges.
“Here in the center students sit across from each other, have a plastic shield between them and are wearing masks,” Garrison said. "So we are all doing our best to be flexible and adaptable."
This semester there is between 50 and 75 tutors for all offered subjects.
"All of our tutors go through the College Reading and Learning Association, which has a pretty extensive training program," Garrison said. "So we train our tutors to ask probing questions, let the student do the work and guide them."
There have been added online success videos, handouts, links, flash cards and weekly review sessions.
"Our goal here is to help students academically and provide students the resources they need," Garrison said. "We see working with a tutor is one of the most time efficient ways to study."