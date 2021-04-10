The Tuskegee Eagles have a history of using airplanes to help teenagers break outside their social confines.
Teens spend their time learning how to build planes and can even earn their pilot's licenses. They also learn about related subjects like engineering and math.
Some members work with the group for several years.
Sophomore Caleb Myrtle is in his fourth year as an Eagle. He's built lasting relationships thanks to the unique experience, he said.
"It's not like friends from school," he said. "It's people that I've known for four or five years, that we're a lot closer than just friends from school."
Teens learn responsibility and respect along the way, Pyrtle said.
"You learn a lot of respect and you learn to respect the older guys and learn how to do what you're told because you're building an aircraft and, I mean, if you don't do what you're told things could go wrong," he said. "So you just do what you're told, respect them, and if you're nice enough you get pizza afterwards."
Pyrtle always had an interest in flying, but he said working with the Eagles turned his focus to building planes instead of piloting them.
