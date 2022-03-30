Following Tuesday’s event in which participation appeared to dip, the leaders of the Vision Forward community engagement project are re-dedicating themselves to higher turnout next month at Lafayette High School.
Counting those logged in virtually, about 80 people overall attended to hear from St. Joseph School District administrator Dlo Duvall and Diane Rutledge, a guest speaker. The event took place for the final scheduled time at the Word of Life Church, following events in February and January that averaged at about 150 people in attendance between in-person and virtual formats. As it has been explained, Vision Forward is meant to draw large, diverse crowds.
Why, on Tuesday, this didn’t happen as well as before isn’t clear.
“We wish that we had far more people coming to our events, or signing in to Zoom and participating,” said Vision Forward co-chair Teresa Simmons. “We just feel like the more that we can get the overall community engaged and involved, the long-range improvement for the district will be better.”
Although warm springtime temperatures coincided with a Vision Forward gathering for the first time, there were predictions of severe weather, and an EF1 tornado did in fact strike the city later in the night. Organizers reported that some previous attendees indicated they would be using the good weather in the afternoon and early evening to attend sports events or otherwise spend time with friends and loved ones outdoors.
The SJSD spring break occurred in the week before Tuesday, and the district was closed for much of that time, limiting the days available for Vision Forward promotion. In addition, Rutledge served as the first speaker who is not an SJSD educator; she is a consultant from Springfield, Illinois. The original plan envisioned a local school principal speaking alongside Duvall, who is to serve as SJSD director of special programs, but a schedule conflict developed.
Simmons’ fellow co-chair, Dave Hinde, said he remains optimistic that future events will draw bigger crowds and generate enough public input to produce a constructive, forward-thinking plan for the Board of Education.
“I feel like we’ve made a good effort to try to get as many people as we can in,” he said. “We’ve been on social media, we’ve been on the newspaper, local broadcasts, they’ve sent flyers home with kids in the schools. I believe people know when and where it is happening. They just might be a little busy right now.”
Hinde answered a question on if the change of venue for an event scheduled at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, will make a difference. Lafayette will host that gathering, to be followed by a May session at Benton High School.
“I’m hopeful that it will help,” Hinde said. “I don’t feel like anything in St. Joseph is that far away. I believe people really care about the schools; they’ll make it there to participate, whatever venue we’ll have it in. But it can’t hurt to have that change.”
