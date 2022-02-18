Extra aid from the state level is planned to benefit local collegiate institutions, but fiscal doldrums won't necessarily end there.
Republican Gov. Mike Parson has budgeted a 5.4% increase into the core funding for higher education across the state. Missouri Western State University leaders revealed Thursday that this represents about $1.1 million in new annual funding for them. A similar but slightly larger amount will go to Northwest Missouri State University. The question of extra funding is particularly important to Western because the close of the current fiscal year will mean that employees have not received a raise for five years if no action is taken by then.
"We simply have to do something for them," said Darrell Morrison, Missouri Western's chief financial officer, at a Thursday meeting. "It is way overdue."
Because of inflation and other factors, insurance and fringe benefit costs are likely to rise by nearly $1 million, according to Morrison, consuming most of the new state aid. At a January meeting in Jefferson City, Parson advised university presidents that along with the increased state aid, which remains to be approved by the legislature, he will expect tuition hikes to be contained. Officials at Thursday's meeting heard the cap is likely to be about 4%, which would raise base tuition for Missouri residents to about $240 per credit hour, not accounting for fees and other costs.
The lack of staff raises is regarded as intolerable, for the sake of the welfare and morale of the staff, and the factor of how the private sector and competing colleges can "poach" workers at will. With inflation at 7% as indicated by the consumer price index, the purchasing power of staff pay is decreasing in a way unseen for decades.
Like most education institutions, Western spends most of its money on people, and it has been in no position to address these problems until now, amid the 2020 financial crisis.
"I'm happy to report we have a balanced budget," Morrison said. "We're even showing a little bit of a surplus, at this point for the current fiscal year. We previously reported a slight decline in our balance. I assured you at that time that we would get it taken care of, and we have done so."
The numbers still make it difficult. Federal aid payments delivered in the wake of COVID-19 have been a core part of the new balance. Similarly impactful have been monies borrowed from the Missouri Western State University Foundation. Although additional funds from such sources in the future are conceivable, the well is likely dry for now, keying up tuition adjustments.
