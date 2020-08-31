Many students at Troy USD 429 will not hold class on Tuesday, Sept. 1, the school district based in Troy, Kansas, announced on Monday afternoon.
In a Facebook announcement, the district said that the Doniphan County (Kansas) Health Department had detected a positive case of COVID-19 at Troy High School. The decision was made to cancel all activities for middle school and high school students for Monday, and then all classes for seventh, eighth, ninth, tenth, eleventh and twelfth graders for Tuesday. Classes have been in session for Troy since Thursday.
According to the health department, as of Aug. 28, the area had nearly 70 cases of COVID-19, with one patient hospitalized at that time. About 60 people had recovered; there have been no reported deaths in Doniphan County. Nearly 750 tests had been conducted and produced negative results. The State of Kansas in total has reported more than 41,000 cases and nearly 450 deaths.
For more information visit https://www.dpcountyks.com/.