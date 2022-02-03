Triumph Foods is donating 1,500 COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits to the St. Joseph School District, enough for every teacher and staff member.
As the community experiences shortages of COVID tests, the kits will serve an immediate need to alleviate wait times to get tested.
“We appreciate the efforts of local retailers and government officials to make COVID tests available to those who need them,” said Triumph Foods Chief Operating Officer Matt England. “With an increase in cases, we want to do what we can to make it easier for teachers and school district employees in our community to get tested and, if positive, potentially limit their exposure to others.”
Earlier this month, the district closed schools due to staffing and bus driver shortages brought on by COVID cases. The availability of tests to teachers and staff members will relieve some of the pressure on mitigating spread within the 11,000-student district.
“Our school district is grateful for Triumph’s donation of test kits,” said Maria Burnham, coordinator of nursing services for the St. Joseph School District. “It’s important to try and keep our schools healthy and staffed to ensure our students continue learning in classrooms, especially as we’ve seen an increase in illnesses. This donation goes a long way in reducing risks for our community.”
Triumph officials said the company routinely tests its employees for COVID-19 and has test kits available for internal use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.