A veteran driver received honors on Monday from the St. Joseph School District for 30 years of work and leadership with the Apple Bus Co.
Stan Aspey, a retired U.S. Marine who currently works as a substitute driver and training supervisor for the school district's transport firm, received a certificate from Dr. Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools, at an event also meant to call attention to National Bus Safety Week 2020.
"I've been here a long time," Aspey told his colleagues after receiving a certificate from Van Zyl. "I've trained almost everybody on this lot and some that have already left. And, I really enjoy it, and I enjoy training you guys, and I enjoy working with you. Thanks for everything you've done for me over the years. I appreciate it."
For National Bus Safety Week, this year's theme is "Red Lights Mean STOP," in reference to how overtaking a school bus that has halted to pick up or drop of children is illegal, a known factor in fatality accidents nationwide, and results in significant penalties. Violators are guilty of a Class A misdemeanor, resulting (for first-time offenders) in a 90-day driver license suspension and a fine of $1,000. Felony charges apply if there are any injuries to children connected to such incidents.
There have been no injuries to children in local school bus accidents this academic year, but district leaders are determined to be proactive.
"This year has not been without its challenges for our drivers, and they've had to make adjustments and do things that they haven't been asked to do in many different ways for safety as we carry out our tasks," Van Zyl said.
Per the National Safety Council, from 2009 to 2018, about 70% of those killed in school-bus related accidents were people other than those inside the bus. A danger exists for students who are crossing the street to board or after disembarking. In total, 22 pedestrians were killed nationwide in 2018 under these circumstances. A total of 117 school-bus related deaths occurred that year, the most recent for which data is available.
"This week ... we want to remind our parents, students and motorists of the importance of following the laws and practicing good bus safety," Van Zyl said.