TARKIO, Mo. — Farm tractors are a common sight on the highways of Northwest Missouri in summertime; a convoy of dozens stretching beyond the horizon, less so.
To be sure, the assembled agriculture enthusiasts were not there by accident on Saturday morning, traveling from outside Fairfax, Missouri, through Atchison County to Tarkio and circling back through the Northwest region, escorted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. They had come for the Eighth Annual Missouri Farm Bureau "Keep Missouri Farming" Tractor Cruise.
"You see so many familiar faces in this crowd," said Garrett Hawkins, MFB state president. "These are longtime Farm Bureau members and other farmers who come together. They love showing their tractors, and telling stories. So, there's camaraderie involved, and they know this camaraderie that they have today makes an even bigger difference for the year ahead."
According to Vernon Hart, retired of the MFB board of directors, farmers paid $35 plus own expenses to ride an open station tractor in the convoy, or $50 for a closed cab tractor. Proceeds benefited MFB scholarship and educator support programs in place at the state's colleges and universities, as well as the K-12 level. The idea was to help promote the future of agriculture, and more than a few families brought their children along to further invest them into the lifestyle of a farmer.
Hart spoke to how, aside from these matters of dollars and cents for a good cause, the event helps raise public awareness of who farmers are and what they need to succeed. With commodity prices up against last year's COVID-19 economic malaise, and bountiful harvests thus far for crops like winter wheat, Hart said things are going well right now. However, profit margins are always a dicey proposition; state and federal regulators must uphold a man's right to do what he feels is best with his own land, Hart said. And, he said, the public must remember that every meal represents countless hours of hard farm labor.
"Most people think all their food just pops up in the grocery store, that is just appears," Hart said. "They don't realize how it actually gets there, how much work and effort, how many hands handle it, to keep America fed. That's why we're here today."
For his part, 9-year-old Graysin Racine said he has taken to heart the examples of his farming elders.
"(This event) makes me feel like everything not going to waste, and kids are actually getting outside and doing stuff," he said. "Because, most kids nowadays, they just stay home, playing (video games), doing nothing. I want to be a farmer."
