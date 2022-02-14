The future of the St. Joseph School District could hinge on whether or not voters renew the sunset clause, a key provision of the tax increase voters approved in 2019.
Members of the SJSD Finance Committee heard the latest Monday, so that they know when and how the electorate might be asked to renew or eliminate the sunset. Although flexibility in election scheduling exists, there are three realistic windows: August 2022, April 2023 and August 2023. Alternative dates exist, but they would occur alongside high-intensity November general elections or pose special rules that would make passage more difficult. Nobody wants to push this question to April 2024, which would be a true "make-or-break" moment and inject crippling uncertainty into district finances.
If summer 2024 arrives with no renewal, the district will lose at least $6.6 million in annual revenue. While this may not sound like much against a $146 million budget, it mostly funds staff compensation. District leaders are not permitted to slash teacher salaries. If a shortfall occurs, that means reduction of benefits, at least. More likely, layoffs.
"It's not something that you can just, take it away," said Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools. "Because, if you take away the foundation of your house, it crumbles. And that's kind of where we're sitting right now."
Gabe Edgar, assistant superintendent and top financial leader for the SJSD, said he had never heard of a sunset being tied to annual revenue in education before he joined the district. However, after a similar tax plan failed at the ballot box in 2017, the Board of Education at the time chose to adopt the novel idea of a sunset to try to demonstrate an interest in gaining the public's trust. It worked, and roughly 61 cents per $100 in property value as determined by Buchanan County (for those with taxable property within the district) flowed into the coffers.
Edgar explained how data show that the money has been invested as promised. Increasing costs over the years mean that the levy is now a "foundational" part of district finances, as Van Zyl put it. Edgar put it in starker terms.
"It would mean drastic cuts, across the board," he said.
Based on input from committee members, including Board of Education officials Tami Pasley, David Foster and Kenneth Reeder, district leaders emphasized that they do not want to go about this topic as doomsayers, nor is it their objective to be perceived as punishing voters for rejecting the district's needs.
Reeder said he is in favor of a new property tax measure, including one that is increased up to 81 cents or more. That would fund staff raises. But his electorate will not vote "yes" if the sunset is not present.
"I can live with the sunset," he said. "What you're doing now is what (administrators) have taken my advice on: When they always argued that the sunset is, 'You can't plan a budget around it,' that is a false narrative."
