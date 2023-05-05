The St. Joseph School District aims to spend its state grant for campus security toward one main idea: When an intruder arrives, time matters more than anything.
The March 27 attack on The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, served as a reminder to policymakers that locking down sometimes isn't enough. Shooters can potentially blast their way into a locked building. In that instance, a double layer of glass doors did not prove to be enough. Shannon Nolte was among those who took note.
"We could enhance the security at our entrances with that in mind," said Nolte, director of non-academic services, who is in charge of student security in the district. "The doors, the windows. We have done work on the main entrances, but there are some secondary entrances, you know, off of parking lots and things like that, which we need to address."
Good strategy requires adding time to the moment when an assailant arrives, and the moment when police can respond to suppress the attacker. Shannon Nolte explained Friday how $600,000, announced as a State of Missouri grant earlier this week, can make a difference in that way.
"We're fortunate here in St. Joseph, we can have a lot of emergency response, very quickly," Nolte said. "We just need to buy ourselves some time. We need to buy ourselves a few minutes for the people that need to come help us, to help us. And so whatever time we can buy, that's what we want to do."
The old anti-school-shooter mantra of "Run, hide, fight" has evolved into "Lock out, get out, take out." "Lock out" refers to the attempt to keep an intruder outside. "Get out" requires situational awareness and quick thinking in a scenario where "lock out" has failed. If a shooter is in a given hallway, the public address system can be used to inform everyone of the shooter's location, so they can flee in a safe direction.
"Take out" is where the strategy turns first to law enforcement's ability to rapidly enter and neutralize the threat. If absolutely necessary, staff and students can attempt to fight. There have been situations where persons have successfully stopped or greatly reduced the impact of a mass shooting by confronting an assailant who has entered the immediate area.
To supplement the active defenses of a campus, and not just the passive defenses like bullet-resistant doors and windows, school resource officers play an active role. At present, the St. Joseph Police Department contracts to provide six officers for full-time supervision of all school buildings. Nolte said he would like to expand that to nine, but the police must first find a way to recruit sufficient officers.
For now, combined with the passive defensive upgrades that have been and will be made, the six-officer detachment is considered suitable. By buying minutes with the passive defenses, in an unthinkable moment, the rest of the force can respond in time.
"We will take as many as we can get," Nolte said. "We have six. I'd say eight or nine is a better number. We have them split right now where they can cover our needs adequately with six."
