Officials with the St. Joseph School District say they know how to sell a property tax proposal: be specific about what it will pay for, explain why that’s needed and strictly follow a plan, strategies they may need to employ again soon.
After similar efforts in 2017 failed, the 2019 election cycle proved to be a good one for district leadership. Proposition II, raising the district’s operating levy to $3.73, up 61 cents, passed with 64.4% of voters in favor. Seth Wright and Lute Atieh headed a successful pitch founded on teachers and staff, security upgrades and operational costs, with one final selling point: a five-year sunset clause.
“Doing a sunset on ‘business as usual’ doesn’t make a lot of sense to me,” Atieh said on Wednesday. “But, you know, what can you do? So, we deal with what we have. And I sure hope it is (renewed).”
The situation is tenuous. If voters do not re-approve the measure before summer 2024, the tax rate would decrease. Revenue would collapse. The measure has generated $8 million for the budget since, a figure that would become a shortfall in the event renewal does not happen.
The sunset mechanism arose, Atieh said, in hopes of an improved electorate-district relationship down the road. He remains optimistic that people will understand the need for renewal, even if they’re still upset over the past.
“I think it’s a trust factor, and there have been many years in this district where that was a problem,” he said. “And, hopefully, we’ve turned the corner on that. And, you know, the board at that time worked very hard to be as transparent as possible, and this levy has been used exactly the way it was supposed to be. I hope that has earned some trust.”
When school districts propose revenue increases, the norm is that they pass at the ballot box, and generally this involves an indefinite increase on the amount leaders are authorized to tax every $100 of assessed value in personal property.
Districts have the option of requesting a sales tax increase, but the risk of leaving annual revenues subject to a change in local business proceeds makes that exceptionally rare; buy-in from other local government entities is also required. A sunset clause is even rarer.
Gabe Edgar, assistant superintendent of business and operations for the school district, regarded it as a new idea when he took office in July 2018.
“That’s very unique,” he said. “It is very different. It presents very unique challenges because it’s hard to plan (district finances) for more than five years. You don’t know where you’re going to end up after that.”
It is all but certain that the district will seek an extension of the Proposition II sunset within the next two years. In essence, there are three windows: spring 2022, spring 2023 and, if absolutely necessary, spring 2024. An election would take place on the first Tuesday of April, and a resolution would have to be authorized by the end of the preceding January.
Larry Koch, another board member who had a key role in passing the 2019 levy before he left office this past spring, observed how time is of the essence in renewal.
“A teacher would be reluctant to move their family here, knowing their job could be eliminated in 2024 if the voters were upset with the school board and voted down the levy,” he said. “Too many voters have the insane idea that cutting revenue would punish the board. It would punish the staff.”
In general, spring elections are more fertile ground for tax proposals. By statute, fall tax elections require a larger majority in favor than is necessary in the spring. School board elections also take place in the spring. Tax renewal proponents could campaign for renewal and their own re-election at the same time, which may be good or bad for its prospects.
Edgar affirmed that it has been an objective to avoid the perception of doomsaying to justify a tax increase. It is instead meant to be seen as a worthy investment, the next step on a ladder. A shortfall would have to be addressed via staff cuts, as compensation is roughly 3/4 of the entire budget, but voters are urged to think first about progressing into the future.
“To put our school district in a better place, academically and everything across the board, you have to have good teachers, right? To have a good school, you have to pay the teachers,” he said.
