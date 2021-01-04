Three seats on the St. Joseph School District Board of Education are open for election this spring.
The election is scheduled for Tuesday, April 6. To date, three candidates, David Foster, Rick Gehring and Larry Koch, have filed for the three available seats. If no one else files before the deadline of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at the Downtown district office at 925 Felix St., all three candidates will qualify for three year terms. The winners are scheduled to be sworn into office on Monday, April 19.
Gehring and Koch are incumbents, with Koch last elected in 2018 and Gehring assuming office after appointment by his six colleagues last summer, following the departure of Seth Wright. Incumbent Lute Atieh's term also is expiring and he has not yet announced if he will run again. Foster is launching his first campaign for elected office, although he was a finalist for the selection process last year.
Foster hails from Midtown and touts his success as an entrepreneur from less-advantaged origins.
"A lot of people talk about the kids in the community, a lot of people talk about at-risk kids," Foster said. "I was one of those kids. I was challenged in school, I wasn't the one that breezed through school, it was a struggle for me. And the reason why I'm so ambitious about it, is because I think we can reach out and do a much better job of helping out those kids that need help."
Gehring and his wife, Nicole, are also St. Joseph natives, and they have three children in the district, one at Hosea Elementary, where Nicole works, and two at Benton High School. His connections in the community are key to public service, he said.
"I think, being a lifelong person in this community, kind of knowing the ins and outs of whether it's North Side, whether it's South Side, whether it's Midtown, having three school-aged children, I think helps to kind of put me in the in the thick of things as far as in the know, on what's going on ... I have a vested interest in seeing all of them succeed."
Filing inquiries can be made by visiting the office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by contacting Donna Baker at 816-671-4000, extension 1498, or emailing donna.baker@sjsd.k12.mo.us. Among other qualifications, candidates must be at least 24 years of age, be U.S. citizens and be constituents of the St. Joseph School District. Complete candidate criteria can be found at tinyurl.com/SJSDFILING. Eligible voters must be registered at their current address by Wednesday, March 10. Register vote at https://www.sos.mo.gov/.
Koch didn't immediately return a call requesting comment.