Presentations are on tap from three of the four candidates who have filed to serve on the St. Joseph Board of Education for a three-year term.
According to records kept by Donna Baker, board secretary, as of Wednesday afternoon, Isaura Garcia, James Kindred, Kim Miller and Colby Oyerly had filed for one of the two contestable seats.
All candidates must file by no later than Tuesday, Dec. 28, and the hours vary in which filings can be completed at the new SJSD Headquarters (formerly Noyes Elementary School) at 1415 N. 26th St. Tami Pasley and Bryan Green, named last spring as board president and board vice president, respectively, have not filed for re-election, and have declined to respond to inquiries on this. Anyone who is ultimately elected or re-elected on the Tuesday, April 5, ballot shall take office later that month. Board members are volunteers and are prohibited from any form of financial compensation via the district.
Oyerly, who narrowly placed fourth on last April’s ballot that elected Kenneth Reeder, David Foster and LaTonya Williams, stepped forward first to publicly declare he would run again. Oyerly, an alumnus of Lafayette High School and Missouri Western State University, has two children who attend the school district. He is the general manager of McAlister’s Deli in St. Joseph.
He has celebrated how the last two school board election cycles have seen newcomer candidates attain victory. To restore the public’s confidence in the district, Oyerly holds, entirely fresh leadership is needed.
“I would like to focus on improving academics, special education and to help figure out ways to retain and keep quality teachers and staff,” he said.
Garcia, like three of the four candidates, is a first-time contender for publicly elected office. A leader among the parishioners of St. Patrick Catholic Church, the Los Angeles, California, native also works as a Spanish language interpreter and translator. According to campaign literature she has produced, Garcia will focus on teacher and staff support, as well as student performance and mental health, among other issues.
Kindred has worked as a physical education professional. He hails originally from Jefferson City, and is an alumnus of Lincoln University in that community. In a Wednesday phone interview, Kindred said he has since transitioned to a new career and is focused on providing for his three children.
“I’m running for the St. Joseph School District, because I want to make a difference for not only my kids but all the kids in the community,” Kindred said.
The decision by candidate Kim Miller to run for the school board first became public record on Wednesday, but she has not responded to calls to the phone number she filed with the district, and no information is available about her background or campaign message.
