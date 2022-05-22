Together at the same site for the first time in three years to receive their diplomas, students of Central, Benton and Lafayette high schools who graduated Sunday assembled as a microcosm of the community turning a major corner.
The Class of 2022 is unique in that they had a whole "normal" year before the pandemic, saw their sophomore experiences completely disrupted by COVID-19, a junior year with plenty of challenges of its own, and now finish with a breath of relief, and an eye focused firmly on the future.
Samson Skinner, CHS student body president, reflected on these lessons and how they have produced a crop of graduating seniors who are accustomed to adversity, ready for challenges ahead.
"I've definitely matured a lot," said Skinner, who aspires to earn a college degree in the course of commissioning as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps. "I'm still a naïve teenager, to be sure. I don't really know how the world works. But I've matured a lot; I've gone from being inexperienced and uncertain kid to someone who, I hope, has an idea of things and is enjoyable to be around, someone who can lead. So, that's my big takeaway from high school."
Benton High School's Salutatorian, Taten Piepergerdes, stated that being able to restore the schools' graduation traditions means a lot to him and his class.
"I think [graduating is] awesome. I think it's a big step too, kind of saying we're getting past COVID and getting to those restrictions getting lifted," Piepergerdes said. "I think it makes things more memorable when you have those traditions to hold on to too."
Lafayette graduate Abigail Cannon said she has become much more aware of the need to prepare for challenges in life before they arrive. The trials of going entire months without a normal class experience and then the start-and-stop period of hybrid education taught her never to take the fulfillment of her expectations for granted.
"Sometimes, life is a lot harder than you think it's going to be," she said. "So, definitely, I've learned to stay on top of my work, always do stuff in advance, and branch out. It's important to join clubs and hang out with people who have the same goals. I'm really thankful to my teachers. They're really good about keeping things calm and consistent, and because they did that, it helped me get through my sophomore year."
