St. Joseph voters delivered a rebuke of the school board, electing three new members Tuesday night.
Kenneth Reeder, David Foster and LaTonya Williams were elected among eight candidates. The top three assumed roles on the St. Joseph School Board.
Reeder was firmly against Proposition CARE, a bond issue that would’ve raised property taxes to fund a new school in St. Joseph.
The bond issue failed overwhelmingly Tuesday night, possibly bolstering Reeder’s campaign.
Foster was a proponent of the bond issue but still won the election with 13.46% of the vote.
Williams grabbed the third and final seat. She was not opposed to the bond issue, but believes the board should’ve taken a more cautious approach in reorienting St. Joseph schools.
The three incumbents — Rick Gehring, Larry Koch and Lute Atieh — all lost their seats.
The board will now wrestle with future plans for the district. Until Tuesday, the board had made it clear it seeks to reduce the number of high schools in St. Joseph down to two, no matter the outcome of the election. Under a secondary plan in case the bond issue failed, Benton High School would be left uncertain.
Four board members remain from the group that placed the bond issue on the ballot. If they don’t change their minds those four would retain the majority.
Williams said “the people have spoken” and that she’ll review the two-school plan as a board member.
“For me, it means that I need to go to the beginning at the drawing board,” Williams said. “Because I know the board has made some choices and I was not a part of those. And so I need to look at everything.”
Foster said he thought the bond might fail and is contemplating his position in light of the election.
“So I’d have to have some time to look at all the data and look at all the information,” Foster said. “Once I become a board member, we’ll figure out the best option.”
Reeder couldn’t be reached for comment by phone Tuesday night. He posted a message on his Facebook page.
“The people know what they want and wanted to be heard,” Reeder posted.
