InterServ will be offering a kindergarten class this year at its Early Care & Education center located on Mitchell Avenue, near Missouri Western State University.
The kindergarten will operate as a half-day program with about 16 children filling up the class. The class begins on Sept. 7.
Lea Parker, director of children and youth services, has overseen the programs at InterServ for 21 years. The organization previously did offer kindergarten, but it went away when the community’s needs changed.
“The niche that we're kind of focusing on for this group are really twofold,” Parker said. “It’s not uncommon to have a 5-year-old who’s 5 in plenty of time before the cutoff the district requires, but really isn’t quite ready, socially, to be in a class of 25 or 30 kindergartners.”
That's part of the benefit of a half-day opportunity, she said. An after-school activity, if parents need extended care, is an option at an additional cost.
On the flip side, children who may be ready for kindergarten but don’t turn 5 until August can get an early start on their education with this new InterServ program.
“It will be $330 a month for just the kindergarten time from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., and then we do have aftercare available. It’ll be $12.25 a day,” Parker said.
The aftercare price is the same as the before-school care price. The hours of operation at InterServ Early Care & Education are Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Due to the pandemic, staff and parents are required to wear a mask inside the building, even if they are vaccinated. Kids, on the other hand, largely do not have to, however, the facility does take precautions when multiple kids are working closely together for a prolonged period of time.
InterServ staff learned to be ready to brainstorm ideas during a COVID-19 outbreak. For example, last year Parker relicensed the facility to take in 16-year-olds while Central High School was closed for a month.
“We may go ahead and offer a virtual learning class this year, we don’t know what’s gonna happen,” Parker said. “It could all just kind of hit again, you know, like it did before.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.