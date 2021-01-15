It would just be the St. Joseph School District's luck that the day after they restore a five-day weekly calendar, a blizzard hits.
Friday marked the first-ever day in which a manifestation of winter weather, to the point where safe travel to school buildings wasn't possible, did not cause cancellation of class. Instead, in the same way as every COVID-19 adjustment done so far, staff led virtual classes and students completed work from home.
After getting in plenty of sledding, of course. Jason Phillips and his sister, Josera, still went to school in a way; the Carden Park Elementary students did brief check-ins with their teachers online and then headed for the hill behind the school which has become a favored spot for local kids since the school opened in August 2014.
"I'm just an adrenaline junkie, and yeah, she also likes to have a good time," Jason said.
Spring Garden seventh-grader Sydni Lafasciano and her cousin, Kamayah Harris, worked out a deal with Sydni's mother, a teacher: You get to go sledding if you do all your virtual sessions for the day and make sure you're caught up on your homework. The best spot in Sydni's opinion is the hill off the parking lot at Truman Middle School.
"There's stairs so you don't have to climb up a big, snowy slippery hill," she said.
It doesn't seem to bother the kids that they are going to be part of a system for the indefinite future in which traditional snow days are a thing of the past. If anything, to Lafasciano and Harris, it's a reminder that good things happen for those who take school seriously and get their work done, so then they can go play.
"If you get your work done fast, you get to come here and you might stay a little longer," Harris said. "I really enjoy coming out here with my cousin."
The story might be a little more complicated for the school district's constituent families. A Facebook announcement of the transition to remote learning for Friday, rather than a traditional snow day, produced more than 200 reactions, comments and shares by Friday afternoon. Some lamented the quick transition back to remote learning, if even for one day, after the five-day schedule was restored on Thursday, or pined for a complete snow day to occur. Others agreed with the move.
The primary objective of this new system, as SJSD communications director Eileen Houston-Stewart has previously explained, is to maintain a set academic schedule year over year without having to have extra class days during summer vacation.
“There will still be opportunities for students to go outside and sled, or build a snowman or play all day on the weekends,” Houston-Stewart said in November. “But we think it’s important for education to continue as scheduled for students in the district.”