But for brief periods of district-wide shutdowns that happened in the last year, COVID-19 has by necessity been in the background at the Hillyard Technical Center, as one simply can't pick this stuff up remotely.
Classrooms are found at the Belt and Faraon campus, but the life of learning is found in the laboratories, which were opened on Friday for perhaps the first media tours in some months for close looks at the carpentry, welding and precision machining programs. Enrollment in these and much more is open to St. Joseph School District students as well as students throughout the region.
"Actually, in a lot of the industries that we serve, COVID didn't really make that large of an impact, because the kinds of future employees that we are training here are needed all the time," said HTC director Jill Huntsman.
Consequently, the center has seen no significant change in enrollment levels over the last year, and is on track to expand its offerings to fill the demands by local manufacturers for skilled laborers. Those jobs are known to pay higher than $25/hour starting out, and students can be trained in full by the time they graduate high school, completely avoiding college student debt.
Apprentice carpenter Athena Riley of DeKalb County represents the future as a girl who has dedicated her life to expertise in all manner of crafting and woodwork, and as a girl who could not possibly care less about gender in the construction trades. Anybody who has a problem can waste time to complain while she does the job better than they.
"I'm honestly just ready to get out," she said. "And I know, like, just the things they (carpenters) do on the daily, I'm gonna be able to know how to do."
Benton High School student Jayce Sample is crafting custom auto parts to learn how to contribute to the growth of his family's South Side shop. The precision machining lab, unlike the debris, dust and grime found among welders, is an almost uncannily clean and well-organized space, aside from the aroma of heated lubricant. These kids are dialed in. Sample lately has been forging and refining vehicle crank shafts.
"It's been really big for me," he said. "Because, my dad has really just stressed on growing up and making sure you handle your own business, once you're out of high school. I figured this was a good way to grow up, become an adult, get good at something I love, pretty easily."
As for the welders, it may not be the cleanest or prettiest job, but its value is hard to understate. Hillyard leaders openly acknowledge they cannot train them fast enough to meet local demands. St. Joseph firms strive to keep the subject alive, pining for more skilled tradesmen to feed the fires of local industry.
"We are trying to get and reach all of the potential students that we possibly can," Huntsman said. "Businesses have been very vocal that they need these types of trained individuals. As we look to the future, we try to plan for and then offer those types of programs that will benefit our community the most."
