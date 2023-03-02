Superintendent Gabe Edgar, former Board of Education member Lute Atieh, Mike Moore of Altec Industries, and school board members Kim Miller, LaTonya Williams, Rick Gilmore, David Foster, Isaura Garcia, along with Hillyard Tech Center director Jill Huntsman, gather Thursday for a groundbreaking ceremony.
Mike Moore, principal chassis engineering manager for Altec Industries, speaks Thursday after the Hillyard Tech Center expansion's ceremonial groundbreaking.
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
A diverse array of captains of industry and government came together Thursday to start a yearlong project of historic impact in professional education.
In adding 22,000 square feet to the Hillyard Technical Center at a cost of about $5 million, the capacity to train new welders and machinists will be expanded, and a new field of study will be added.
Sponsored by Altec Industries, the diesel technology students who will begin classes within the laboratory will be trained in a variety of semi-truck and other large vehicle services. Altec is supplying $250,000 of the project's cost, alongside a public sector match grant that is ultimately sourced to federal funding; Buchanan County and the State of Missouri have had key roles in securing it.
"The demand for these workers is huge, somewhere around 28,000 new technicians needed every year just for trucking," said Mike Moore, Altec Industries principal chassis engineering manager. "It sets St. Joe on a great course to become a hub, a center for technical training."
Since his election in 2021, Kenneth Reeder has been the Board of Education's representative on several panels that determined when and how the expansion would take place. Reeder said he considers it one of the St. Joseph School District's top responsibilities to prepare students to enter the skilled workforce. That way, they earn good money without having to attend college, which possibly involves taking on debt and delaying their career path.
"We have some of the finest companies in our town that have stepped up to fill this new building, this re-done building with all of the state-of-the-art equipment that they use," Reeder said. "And, any time that we have a wait list for skilled labor to come to this school, that's something we need to solve. There should not be 100 kids waiting to be welders. There should not be 100 kids waiting to be machinists. And that's our goal."
