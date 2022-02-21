The St. Joseph School District is offering $1,000 bonuses to teachers who sign a letter of intent stating they will return for the following school year.
Nationwide, teachers are leaving the profession in droves. Some states are beginning incentive programs to keep educators around. In St. Joseph, teachers will need to sign on by March 1 to claim the incentive.
School districts across the United States are facing crushing teacher shortages due to the pandemic.
J. Eric Simmons, president of the St. Joseph National Education Association, explains why educators are leaving the profession.
“There’s so many different reasons why an individual might want to leave,” he said. “But a lot of it comes down to the overworked exhaustion that our educators have felt over the past few years. And at this point, we’re starting to see education be targeted by different politicians and states across the country and even some here in our own Missouri legislature. And so all of those factors are impacting our educators’ decisions to stay in the profession and to stay here in St. Joe.”
The NEA comprises more than 3 million educators from across the country. According to an NEA poll from January 2022, more than 55% of members said plan to leave education sooner than planned because of the pandemic.
Pre-pandemic, there were approximately 567,000 more public school educators than there are now.
Statistics like these are why school districts are incentivizing teachers to stay.
Simmons said he has hope that this incentive will have an impact on teacher retention. Lori Witham, a member of the St. Joseph Board of Education, said she agrees.
“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity ... That puts a little bit of ease on building principals and in having to interview and find replacements,” she said. “I think it’s a plus, it’s a positive.”
Not only are many teachers leaving the profession, but fewer students are going into the field of education. Some universities are no longer providing an elementary education program due to the lack of enrollment.
While Simmons sees the St. Joseph incentive as a step in the right direction for the education field, he believes more needs to be done.
“But I also would challenge our district and other districts across the state and the nation to expand this to our lower-paid employees, our paraprofessionals, our secretaries, others who are literally educators in their own right but are not being offered the similar kinds of incentives,” he said. “Their jobs are so difficult, and they are among the lowest paid in the entire district. And so they deserve also the opportunity to be shown respect and support by incentivizing them to stay with our district.”
