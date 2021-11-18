Representatives of the two large educator groups in St. Joseph speak plainly in calling next week's extended time off long overdue but gratefully received.
Heather Cole-Wiedmer of the regional Missouri State Teachers Association, who works at Carden Park Elementary School, said the COVID-19 era has been defined by staff avoidance of voluntary time away at all costs. Amid pandemic quarantine periods, substitute teacher shortages and the needs of kids going through all kinds of academic, social and family stress, personal time is willfully set aside. Now, the question is focused on the best way to use next week's break to recharge and regroup before getting right back into it.
"It's been a long time coming, needing these extra days, and we're so thankful for that," Cole-Wiedmer said.
For the teacher advocacy groups, including the St. Joseph-Missouri National Education Association, it is a moment to express how much this was needed, in hopes that the Board of Education recognizes that this should be the first step in a larger conversation. Lynnea Wootten, STJ-MNEA vice president and a music educator for the district, put it like this: Teachers are only recently coming to grips with their emotions, their fatigue, their overtaxed mental and physical reserves.
Wootten said there sometimes have to be moments where staff gather in the parking lot after class and someone has to have the courage to say, "Actually, I'm not OK," before someone else is willing to agree, and suddenly everyone realizes, nobody is.
"I think right now, there's just very much a stigma around feeling that we're the glue that keeps schools thriving, and admitting that if we have a problem, that could unlock bigger problems within, you know, the stability for our students," Wootten said. "So you know, I think you have a lot of staff who are just being really tough."
Cole-Wiedmer said part of the reason staff are looking forward so much to their time off is because they are each completely in love with caring for the students and easily find themselves consumed with students' well being, and that determination over time has a personal cost. When staff find themselves with a single day to be able to go home and relax, they can't actually do it, because the school is still in operation.
"I know that my colleagues do that, every single day," she said. "It wears on us."
They are left thinking about the duties they can't attend to, the pupils they can't look after. They know that their absence means colleagues are having to work doubly hard to cover all the classrooms. Only a shutdown of the building, and the placement of children in the care of their own parents, allows for that overdue relaxation.
The takeaway is a renewed trust in the community's willingness to provide them that time, and a pathway of hope to the future.
"This is step further in the right direction of listening to staff needs," Wootten said. "This was a step in a direction, that is progress, and our personal well being. Our struggles are not unseen and not unheard. The administration and the board are embracing that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.