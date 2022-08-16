Staff of the St. Joseph School District have engaged in various activities to prepare for Back-to-School Night on Wednesday and the start of class next week.
District leaders have reflected optimism that because the pandemic has subsided as a public health threat, they will be able to keep kids in school throughout the coming academic year. The number of opportunities parents will have to engage with staff on what and how well their kids are learning will be essentially normal. As an example of the preparations that have been undertaken, Carden Park Elementary staff gathered on Tuesday for a Walt Disney-themed back-to-school celebration and work session.
"It's mostly been just kind of a fun day to get back into it," said Levi Evans, a Carden Park teacher. "We're just getting acquainted with some of our new colleagues, new regulations, new rules and also to just get excited for the new year."
Evans, who leads third grade classes, reflected on the challenges that lie ahead in guiding students back to a school environment in which the academic experience of the past is not only restored but surpassed. Teachers will be primarily entrusted with making this happen, but unlike last year or especially the year before it, there will be essentially no public health restriction on parents volunteering at school, attending after-school events and otherwise directly engaging with staff about what their child is learning, and how well.
"It's all about the team approach between parent and teacher," Evans said. "It's about parents coming in and just wanting to help, wanting to know what they can do. It's about teachers being able to communicate that, as well. Patience with everybody involved is the key. Teamwork always works. If a kid has their family behind them and their school behind them, you know, we always see growth. As long as they have that, we'll succeed."
Carden Park's official back-to-school events commence at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, and similar events will be occurring at schools throughout town in the late afternoon. Parents should contact their respective schools to find out what is happening and at what time specifically.
