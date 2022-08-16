Teachers puzzle

Teachers wearing Mickey Mouse ears work together on a puzzle activity during back-to-school preparations on Tuesday at Carden Park Elementary School. 

 Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

Staff of the St. Joseph School District have engaged in various activities to prepare for Back-to-School Night on Wednesday and the start of class next week.

District leaders have reflected optimism that because the pandemic has subsided as a public health threat, they will be able to keep kids in school throughout the coming academic year. The number of opportunities parents will have to engage with staff on what and how well their kids are learning will be essentially normal. As an example of the preparations that have been undertaken, Carden Park Elementary staff gathered on Tuesday for a Walt Disney-themed back-to-school celebration and work session. 

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

