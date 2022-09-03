Tiffani Teschner, an English-language arts and social studies curriculum adviser for the St. Joseph School District, speaks Friday about the local significance of national findings that 9-year-old students are not meeting learning benchmarks.
Recent testing data reveals that in subjects like English-language arts and mathematics, American children at an essential skills development stage have experienced an unprecedented setback. On the local classroom level, this will require heroic work to reverse.
The effort already is underway for the St. Joseph School District. Educators here didn’t need the results of the National Assessment of Educational Progress to know that intensive extra hours will be required to mitigate learning losses, signs of which teachers have been observing every day.
There is no surprise in response to how, as highlighted by The New York Times this week, an assessment of 14,800 U.S. 9-year-olds shows a broad inability to add fractions with a common denominator, or read literature interpretively, understanding the emotions of the characters. The scale of the setback is measured in years, even decades, compared to data taken since the 1970s.
“If you have kiddos in first grade, three years ago, they missed an entire quarter, and missed class at various times thereafter,” said Tiffani Teschner, who worked as a teacher in Savannah for 16 years before joining the St. Joseph School District two years ago as a curriculum adviser. “They were at home. Those kiddos have not been exposed to the text long enough for them to have time to really get good at reading it.”
Although, as the pandemic has subsided and school interruptions have further retreated in the rear-view mirror, there appears to be no direct solution to this problem except remedial education. That means that for every hour of schooling a child lost during shutdowns, at least one hour must be devoted to teaching them what they should have learned. Yet, as explained by Kendra Lau, SJSD director of school improvement, it’s not practical to try to turn back the clock. Students must be kept up with the material they’re supposed to be learning now.
“We still have to give kids access to grade-level standards, independent of the fact that they may have gaps,” Lau said. “We may have to go back and fill a hole here and there, but we have to keep moving because the research shows that this is what helps accelerate their learning.”
To the extent entirely remedial hours must take place, this is most readily done in summer school and the district engineered its program in June to emphasize that point. The ordinary off-term education plan focuses on generalized enrichment or has students perform a special project.
In the past “vacation” period, students enrolled for the summer were instead intensively focused on curriculum. That is because to adapt findings by the Harvard Graduate School of Education first highlighted in the Times, there is no “silver bullet” for closing learning gaps. If kids are not in chairs for review of the old material at some juncture, it won’t be learned.
“We are very much sticking with the things that they need to know and be able to do in summer school because we needed that instructional time,” Lau said. “And then, in addition, we are going to have teachers doing a lot of after-school tutoring. And that also includes and helps accelerate that learning.”
Of course, to know what they should be teaching and when, a clear and concise plan for learning is essential, and that is in part why the SJSD revamped its own curriculum over the summer. Veteran educators like Teschner had the full-time job of crafting these plans and guiding individual teachers by bringing them to life in the classroom.
“The intention was to bring clarity to what teachers are supposed to teach,” she said. “And, I’m super excited about it because it’s fresh, and it’s new, and it’s current and it’s a living, breathing document. And teachers are being innovative, stepping outside of the box, and I think we’re going to see a lot of gain. That’s my hope.”
The first indicator of how much progress has been made will come in this fall’s publication of Missouri Assessment Program results. At present, the SJSD is strictly prohibited by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education from telling the public how its own students performed. Statewide results currently are available.
In 2021, about 40% of fourth-graders attained scores of “proficient” or “advanced” in mathematics. Statewide, this has improved to 44% for 2022. SJSD leaders feel optimistic they will beat that mark. Specific local data is to arrive in November.
