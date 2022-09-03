Tiffani Teschner

Tiffani Teschner, an English-language arts and social studies curriculum adviser for the St. Joseph School District, speaks Friday about the local significance of national findings that 9-year-old students are not meeting learning benchmarks.

 Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

Recent testing data reveals that in subjects like English-language arts and mathematics, American children at an essential skills development stage have experienced an unprecedented setback. On the local classroom level, this will require heroic work to reverse.

The effort already is underway for the St. Joseph School District. Educators here didn’t need the results of the National Assessment of Educational Progress to know that intensive extra hours will be required to mitigate learning losses, signs of which teachers have been observing every day.

