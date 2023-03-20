Rick Gehring, St. Joseph Board of Education candidate, speaks on Monday at News-Press NOW. Gehring is the lone endorsement of the Missouri State Teachers Association in the April 4 school board election.
A St. Joseph Board of Education candidate received a key endorsement just weeks ahead of the April 4 election.
Each April when voters choose among St. Joseph Board of Education candidates, the Missouri State Teachers Association's preference usually wins, a benefit now conferred on Rick Gehring.
Gehring, a local businessman who previously served on the board after a vacancy appointment in 2020, won the backing of the roughly 500-member MSTA over the weekend after it held a candidate forum earlier this month.
"As professionals in public education, our association looks specifically at responses that address what is best for students and staff of public education," said Erin Burnham, MSTA member services coordinator.
The choice is notable on two fronts: First, the association elected not to endorse a second candidate, even though the field is more crowded than normal, with nine names on the ballot. Voters on April 4 will be allowed to choose two candidates, but voting for just one is valid. Second, Gehring is on something of a comeback run after placing last in the 2021 election won by Kenneth Reeder, David Foster and LaTonya Williams.
Burnham added that the group favors candidates who oppose open enrollment between school districts, a policy idea that is gaining steam in the Missouri Legislature. The MSTA also opposes any form of a voucher or the use of public dollars to pay for a private school. Missouri officially has no vouchers, but its MOScholars program, which grants tax credits to donors of private school scholarship programs, has been compared to a voucher system.
Aside from that, Burnham said, candidates are sought by the MSTA who fully support candidates and staff and who support the rights of the diverse population.
"We believe Mr. Gehring best aligns with MSTA's mission and is a strong voice to continue moving the district forward," said Kelly Bristol, a Truman Middle School social worker and the association's regional president.
Gehring said he aligns with the MSTA on the need to invest more money in the district.
"If I'm so fortunate to be on the board, when my time is up one of the top things that I could be remembered for is for being somebody who always had the back of teachers, administration and support staff," he said. "So that when they had concerns or issues, that I listened to them and did what I could to support them."
The remaining candidates, Whitney Lanning, Amanda Cook, Brian Shewell, Harold Barr, Jonathon Bell, Jennifer Kerns, Bradley Huett and Don Crabtree, are eligible for the second local teacher group endorsement from the St. Joseph National Education Association. The STJ-NEA will not endorse, however, until after its forum set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28. It is to be held on the upper story of the Rolling Hills Library at 1912 Belt Highway, STJ-NEA President Lynnea Wootten said.
