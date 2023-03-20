Rick Gehring

Rick Gehring, St. Joseph Board of Education candidate, speaks on Monday at News-Press NOW. Gehring is the lone endorsement of the Missouri State Teachers Association in the April 4 school board election. 

 Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

A St. Joseph Board of Education candidate received a key endorsement just weeks ahead of the April 4 election.

Each April when voters choose among St. Joseph Board of Education candidates, the Missouri State Teachers Association's preference usually wins, a benefit now conferred on Rick Gehring. 

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.