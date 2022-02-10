Between extended quarantines and frequent jumps between in-person and remote learning, many teachers feel that standardized testing would be an unfair assessment of students.
J. Eric Simmons, St. Joseph National Education Association president, argued that delaying standardized testing will give teachers more time to catch students up before the end of the school year.
“That’s what all of our educators are focusing on this entire school year, is getting these kids as close to caught up as we possibly can before they move on to that next grade level because they’ve lost so much over the past few years,” Simmons said.
Ken Reeder, a member of the St. Joseph School District Board of Education, is on the other side of the argument. He is in strong opposition to a delay in testing and said he believes it’s better to know what we don’t know.
“The call for doing less testing is ludicrous,” Reeder said. “I’m not gonna put up with it. I’m gonna scream to the high heavens about this stuff because if anything, I’ve been advocating we should be doing twice as much testing.”
Bruce Moe, executive director of the Missouri State Teacher Association, released a statement on Jan. 14 regarding the sustainability of keeping schools open while teachers are contracting the coronavirus and other faculty members are having to cover the gaps. However, Moe said this is not a new issue, as the state has been facing these problems since the pandemic began.
“With an overwhelming number of teachers out, substitutes nearly impossible to find and student attendance numbers dwindling, some schools have had no choice but to close buildings or even the entire district for extended periods,” Moe said. “These closures disrupt their communities and create uncertainty that extends into the spring and early summer as districts shuffle calendars to make up the lost days.”
Moe continued with a proposed plan of action for the state’s education system to follow, including being prepared to close schools or districts when it is no longer beneficial to be in person, allowing districts to develop safety protocols to keep schools open, suspending standardized testing and trusting teachers.
“While parents, educators and the community rightfully worry about learning loss, additional testing will not help to alleviate this problem,” Moe said. “All available class time must be allocated to student learning.”
Amid the height of the pandemic, the Missouri State Teachers Association surveyed educators in December 2020 about where they stood on suspending standardized testing for the spring. The results showed that about 94% of those who responded — approximately 6,000 teachers — were in favor of delaying the tests for that year.
