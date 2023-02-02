Kelly Bristol, regional president of the Missouri State Teachers Association, speaks on Thursday at Truman Middle School. Bristol traveled on Tuesday to Jefferson City to lobby lawmakers against a proposed 'open enrollment' bill.
Kelly Bristol, regional president of the Missouri State Teachers Association, speaks on Thursday at Truman Middle School. Bristol traveled on Tuesday to Jefferson City to lobby lawmakers against a proposed 'open enrollment' bill.
Kelly Bristol, regional president of the Missouri State Teachers Association, speaks on Thursday at Truman Middle School. Bristol traveled on Tuesday to Jefferson City to lobby lawmakers against a proposed 'open enrollment' bill.
Lawmakers assemble at a previous session of the House of Representatives at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.
Allowing St. Joseph parents to send their kids to other districts would damage local schools, and lawmakers should vote "no" on this, some local teachers say.
Kelly Bristol journeyed this week with four of her fellow Missouri State Teachers Association members to Jefferson City to make this request on House Bill 253, and related legislation, regarding open enrollment. Proposed by State Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, this longstanding idea has repeatedly failed in the legislature, but Bristol said the bill is gaining momentum.
"I would venture to say that it could be really impactful to the St. Joseph School District," said Bristol, who works at Truman Middle School. "You know, we're not that far from northern Kansas City, and I could foresee there being a lot of families that choose to (go there). Maybe they work in Kansas City and it would be easy for transportation to get their students to go to some of those northern Kansas City schools."
If HB 253 passes, current rules would all be relaxed in which parents must either get a job at a school district located elsewhere or change residences to send their kids to that district.
This idea has already been implemented in other states. Iowa has maintained open enrollment since 1989, and it is known for quality public education.
Bristol expressed concerns Thursday on two considerations. First, kids who "open enroll out" would take a share of state and local tax dollars with them. Exactly how much that would be is not clear. This serves, Bristol said, to gradually drain the local school budget of money, and that in turn could cause a chain reaction in which kids leave, revenues decrease, schools make cuts and more families are induced to go elsewhere.
Secondarily, Bristol said, the departure of families who can afford to transport their kids elsewhere would mean St. Joseph schools become less diverse places for lower-income families. This would harm education in more intangible ways, she said. Pollitt's bill caps enrollment decreases at 4% for four years. Pollitt's office did not respond to a request for comment.
Todd Fuller, a spokesman for MSTA headquarters in Columbia, said as a whole, Missourians should expect impacts on rural schools if open enrollment passes. The loss of tax dollars hits particularly hard on small budgets, Fuller said. To adapt, some of the more than 500 school districts in the state would have to consolidate. That would mean fewer buildings and longer student commute times, among other impacts, Fuller said.
"For a lot of small communities, the rule often is, as goes the school district, so goes the community," Fuller said. "If the school district isn't there anymore, because it's been consolidated with other places, that can have unpredictable outcomes."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.