A group of educators is asking voters to cast ballots in favor of current school tax levels, arguing this will secure the St. Joseph School District's future and avoid increased pressure on staffers to seek greener pastures.
The election scheduled for Aug. 2 offers Proposition READ, which stands for “Reinvesting in Academics, Education and Dedication.” It asks voters to authorize an extension of the 61-cent 2019 levy through 2030, which otherwise will sunset in 2024. The current school tax, accounting for debt service and other temporary factors, is $4.34 out of every $100 in "assessed" value, with the assessment figured against 19% of the estimated sale value in the case of a single-family residence. Up front, that means no significant tax changes, although increased property valuations in the county can produce slight increases year-over-year.
"I know we desperately need this 61 cents measure," said Annie Coy Roseberry, a teacher at Benton High School. "It's not an increase. It's just to maintain what we have, to help our teachers, help our programs, such as early learning, as well as just maintain the daily operations of our buildings."
Jeff Leake, a teacher at Lafayette High School, said voters are right to demand accountability in taxation and to vote down increases that they see as wasteful. Such a perception, he said, is likely a factor in the failure of the 2017 Proposition I, which would have produced a $1.15 increase. The more modest 61-cent measure of 2019 passed, thanks to its smaller ask and sunset mechanism. Now, he said, it only makes sense to sustain the investment.
Leake added that the way he believes the Aug. 2 measure can pass is by emphasizing the positive outcomes that will result from that and avoiding talk of negative consequences in the event of failure. The idea is, voters don't like to feel like they're being shamed or scared into paying more.
"I'll be honest, in the past, I thought the district has tried to stoke fear to get a vote in favor," he said. "And I thought that was the wrong move. Especially when we ran it at over $1. That wasn't what the community wanted, that's not what they said they would support. And we tried to force them into it. Whereas with this one, Proposition READ, the community has said they don't want additional taxes. We're honoring that."
Deborah Siebern, a Bode Middle School teacher, said the consequences of a levy failure would be significant. The SJSD stands to give up about $8 million in annual revenue if the sunset kicks in on schedule in 2024. The budget constitutes more than $140 million of expenses, but much of that is funds that have inalterable sources and purposes; sudden shortfalls are not just a matter of moving money around.
"I've been through a situation where, when we do budget cuts and lose staff members, that really has a huge impact on our students," Siebern said. "And we are here to serve our students and have them be as successful as possible. And so when we have layoffs, when we have salary freezes, that just directly impacts our kids. As our students are our main focus, we have to have this."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.