Tim Wall

Missouri universities may have some cause for optimism about their ability to prepare the next generation of classroom professionals.

Over the last eight years, across the U.S., the number of "teacher candidates" enrolled in higher education dropped from about 730,000 to 390,000. That's according to Tim Wall, dean of education at Northwest Missouri State University. This means the crop of potential educators has dropped by nearly half nationwide, or 46.5%.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.