Everett Brown Education Hall serves as the center for collegiate education courses on the Northwest Missouri State University main campus in Maryville and also hosts the Horace Mann Laboratory Elementary School.
Tim Wall, dean of education at Northwest Missouri State University, speaks during a previous interview outside his School of Education on campus in Maryville.
Missouri universities may have some cause for optimism about their ability to prepare the next generation of classroom professionals.
Over the last eight years, across the U.S., the number of "teacher candidates" enrolled in higher education dropped from about 730,000 to 390,000. That's according to Tim Wall, dean of education at Northwest Missouri State University. This means the crop of potential educators has dropped by nearly half nationwide, or 46.5%.
There are a number of reasons why people stopped wanting to be a teacher, but the decline came to its worst point in the 2020-2021 height of the COVID-19 pandemic. For this reason, Wall is excited that Northwest's program has grown, with a 29% increase in School of Education enrollment reported from spring 2020 to spring 2023. In the last year, it has increased by some 8%.
"I'm really pleased to see an increase in the number of teacher candidates," Wall said. "I think it could broadly be attributed to a renewed faith in sending young people back to universities."
Students and parents seem to have waited out the pandemic before re-engaging with the dream of working as an educator. Reesha M. Adamson, associate dean of the Missouri State University College of Education in Springfield, spoke to this factor, among others. Her university, second only to the University of Missouri-Columbia in terms of total enrollment, reported a 5% education program enrollment increase compared to spring 2022.
At least some of the recovery is induced by demand for new teachers, she said.
"Our K-12 schools are struggling," Adamson said. "They have unprecedented shortages. And so what they're doing is they're being critical consumers and hiring those students. They are finding these students, as high schoolers, that have this interest in becoming a teacher, and keeping them connected with their home communities."
Among the many evolutions that have occurred are "Grow Your Own" programs, in which future educators are recruited from an early age and given grants and scholarships to get them through a university. Another is alternative credentialing, in which people who already have degrees seek a mid-career change to the classroom. They get help doing so in less than four years, sometimes as few as one or two.
And yet, standards remain and they are given importance. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will not extend a teaching license to anyone who has had less than 400 hours of real-world classroom experience. That time is usually earned through student-teaching in their final university semester. According to Wall, Northwest expects its students to earn 550 hours before they are ready for licensure.
Missouri schools can and do rely on people who do not have licenses yet to hold down the fort in the classroom. A mathematician who is still completing education courses and earning hours may be considered OK to teach a math class. It is an objective of professors like Wall and Adamson to get those people credentialed as soon as possible.
At the end of it all: A 100% placement rate. The moment students are graduated, they have a job. Calls are fielded constantly by superintendents looking for more.
"We just can't keep our graduates 'on the shelf,' if you will," Wall said. "Our team tracks graduates of our program to see if they've gained full employment in their particular field. For years, basically, all of them have, or they're earning a master's degree."
