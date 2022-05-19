About 86% of St. Joseph School District staffers who have been given paperwork to receive a $1,000 retention bonus have thus far completed the process.
In exchange for the extra compensation, educators commit to returning for the 2022-23 academic year beginning Aug. 22. According to the district's human resources department, 796 employees have been offered the bonus, and 704 elected to accept it. Of that number, about a dozen have changed their minds since they filed. The numbers are hardly final, and the district won't know for a certain fact who is returning until Aug. 1.
"It's the first year we've given the option of the early notification bonus," said Assistant Superintendent Brian Kraus, who also serves as HR director. "Our numbers are much higher this year, in terms of teachers who have retired and resigned compared to the past. We've already filled 162 openings this year. And we're just in the last week of May."
As a general rule, the SJSD competes with Kansas City metropolitan school districts to retain its staff each year. All full-time teachers in Missouri must obtain an appropriate bachelor's degree and then get certified by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, which can take a significant amount of time. It is not uncommon for the SJSD to recruit new educators from area collegiate campuses — chiefly, Northwest Missouri State University and Missouri Western State University — and work with them in the early years of their careers.
Then, a KC-area district with a richer tax base and greater flexibility to offer higher salaries poaches them away.
There is another element at hand that could increase pressures on the SJSD to pay more to keep more people. The Missouri Budget going into effect July 1 has mandated for districts to raise their minimum pay to $38,000. As the SJSD's minimum pay to date has been $37,700, the impact is much softer here than in more rural districts with a reduced tax base. However, the state will be supplying $21 million at least for Fiscal Year 2023 to help rural districts meet the $38,000 minimum. Junior educators from rural communities could seek the opportunity to earn a higher salary at home than was previously available before.
"It could potentially be a factor, but I think it will be relatively minor," Kraus said. "Quite honestly, we don't get many of our teachers from the areas served by small, rural districts. Our competition is the KC metro."
