The unprecedented stress and high expectations placed upon Missouri educators in the last year could lead to a long-term recruitment problem.
This is the conclusion of Todd Fuller, director of communication for the Missouri State Teachers Association, and J. Eric Simmons, president of the St. Joseph-Missouri National Education Association. Dr. Brian Kraus, St. Joseph School District human resources director, briefed the Board of Education on Jan. 25 on how best to go about resolving recruitment challenges.
"For the last, I would say five years, it's never been easy to find certain teachers," Kraus told the board. "And typically, it's been in math, science and special education. Those areas are extremely competitive ... And so it's becoming very, very difficult to recruit some of those areas."
On one hand, Fuller said, the situation confronting St. Joseph education agencies in particular is not fair in comparison to peer authorities across the state. Missouri ranks in the bottom five for entry-level teacher pay, and the primary sources for the school district to recruit — Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri State universities — are located close to higher-paying districts in Kansas, Nebraska and especially Iowa, which ranks in the top 25 nationwide, and the top 10 by some metrics. It's very easy for someone to graduate and hop across the border to enjoy greener pastures.
On the other hand, Fuller said, Missouri as a whole has a persistent mindset in which education authorities are too often fearful of political blowback from improving teacher pay.
"Teachers shouldn't apologize for asking for a salary increase from school boards, and at the same time, school boards shouldn't apologize for doing what they can to compensate teachers and keep them in the district," Fuller said.
Simmons is pushing for aggressive action to tackle the problem locally.
"The Missouri NEA publishes a salaries and benchmarks document every year," he said. "It breaks it down so that you can see, in a district with more than 10,000 students, where does St. Joe fall? And St. Joe falls 20th out of 20 in the minimum bachelor's degree salary. When you look at the maximum salary schedule, we ranked 19th out of 20. When you look at just the Kansas City-area schools that have more than 10,000 students, we ranked seventh out of seven in the bachelor's-minimum category. So, it's pretty consistent all across the board."
The path to address this may be challenging. Kraus has said the district spends roughly $250,000 per class day on teaching salaries in an environment where losses in state funding and tax revenues due to the economic impacts of COVID-19 have left the district pulling out all the stops to avoid deficit spending.
"The overarching goal of our HR department is to recruit, train and retain the very best teachers that we possibly can for our students," Kraus said. "And not only teachers, everybody that works for us."