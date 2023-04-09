Jeff Leake

A Lafayette High School educator wants the Board of Education to keep the St. Joseph School District’s leader in office amid an investigation for possible intoxicated driving.

Jeff Leake started a petition on change.org April 5, and by Easter Sunday, it had gained nearly 200 named signatories, to “keep Dr. (Gabe) Edgar as Superintendent.” The petition requests for the board to consider how “the district has turned a corner, and is heading in the right direction with a plan for the future.”

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

