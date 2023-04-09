Jeff Leake, a teacher and coach at Lafayette High School, speaks on Sunday at News-Press NOW. Along with Kenneth Reeder, Leake is running an online petition to the Board of Education, asking them to take no action against Superintendent Gabe Edgar pending an investigation into his March 26 traffic stop.
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
File photo | News-Press NOW
Superintendent Gabe Edgar speaks in November during a meeting of the St. Joseph School District Facilities Committee at the Administration Building.
A Lafayette High School educator wants the Board of Education to keep the St. Joseph School District’s leader in office amid an investigation for possible intoxicated driving.
Jeff Leake started a petition on change.org April 5, and by Easter Sunday, it had gained nearly 200 named signatories, to “keep Dr. (Gabe) Edgar as Superintendent.” The petition requests for the board to consider how “the district has turned a corner, and is heading in the right direction with a plan for the future.”
The petition does not reference the March 26 arrest of Edgar by the Missouri State Highway Patrol along St. Joseph Avenue, but Leake said Sunday that the arrest has stirred conclusions that Edgar deserves support in light of the trouble it has caused. Nobody asked him to make the petition, Leake said, and if they had, he wouldn’t have done it just because he was asked.
“I know there’s a lot of people that were wanting immediate actions taken against the superintendent,” Leake said. “I think that was premature. I think we need to let that process play out. This mainly was about getting communication out there.”
As of April 7, the superintendent — who, in arrest logs, is listed under his legal name, Thomas Gabriel Edgar — has not been charged with any crime. In a report referenced on the highway patrol website, the arresting trooper noted a failure to maintain lane on March 26 as cause for the stop, leading to suspicion of alcohol intoxication.
LaTonya Williams, vice president of the school board, praised Leake for creating the petition. She speaks only for herself in this context, but the seven-member board as a whole acts as Edgar’s supervisor, and has the hypothetical power to suspend or fire him, after a vote.
“It’s great to see such a positive community outpouring in support of Dr. Edgar,” she said. “The board will address this personnel matter once more factual information is received and legal counsel is consulted.”
Leake, who has been an avowed critic of district leaders in the past, before Edgar took office, said he is personally driven by the change he has seen.
“I think a lot of people in the community have complained that decisions were being made without community input, or maybe without an effort to justify the reasons,” Leake said. “And so, we all just had to live with that. Under Dr. Edgar, there’s a lot of discussion, there’s a lot of opportunities for the community communicate with the district — and the district’s listening.”
The highway patrol classified the possible offense of driving under alcohol intoxication as a Class B misdemeanor. Whether and how to pursue such a charge is in the hands of Michelle Davidson, Buchanan County prosecuting attorney. Edgar is on contract as superintendent through the end of June 2026.
