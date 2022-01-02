In light of hirings meant to boost student attendance and divide some of the burden educators have felt in trying to help kids through the COVID-19 era, one thought arises: It's a start.
The local chapter of the Missouri State Teachers Association and the St. Joseph-Missouri National Education Association each praise the St. Joseph Board of Education's action at its recent December meeting. A team of 10 new social workers and 16 attendance interventionists are meant to investigate the causes of truancy and academic disruption, and address them. An 88% attendance average for 2018, at that time considered cause for concern, has seen a dramatic setback in the COVID-19 era. As a general rule, the state government considers a district's attendance unsatisfactory if at least 90% of students are not present for 90% or more of their class hours.
"I feel like we're always going to have a gap now moving forward from COVID-19 and all the variants and everything," said Noah Bielby, spokesman for the MSTA. "We're just going to have to struggle with that and work through it the best we can.
"The focus of academics is knowing we are not where we're supposed to be because we have several months of education missing. And if attendance is not corrected, it will get worse."
A leading impact of the attendance problem is lower test scores and student engagement in class. This is tied to bad trends on homework and after-class studying.
"What we need to be able to do is, we need to be able to say that we are really focusing on attendance and making it a priority in our district and then providing the resources to be able to do it," Superintendent Doug Van Zyl said at the meeting.
The hiring of new staff is being funded by the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief federal program.
J. Eric Simmons, MNEA president, said this must only be the beginning of the district's response to an unprecedented challenge. He noted that it is difficult to say what comes next as there are "so many problems."
"We know and hope that this program does start the conversation to the bigger issue, which is why our students, why our families are not getting their kids to school," he said. "There's got to be more to it than just kids not wanting to come to school, than parents not wanting to send them. There's got to be something more."
What that something more is, is something that will take time and many more hours of work to figure out. No objective data is yet available on why parents are keeping their kids home from school on any given day. Is it a lack of attention to the school schedule? Is it fear of the virus? Are kids tending to be sicker than current data indicate? Or is it just a loss of hope in the system?
Bielby and Simmons each offered assurances to the public that their groups can be trusted to advocate for them and not just the staff. The students come first.
"Our focus, our concern, is all about our community," Simmons said. "And so, whenever people ask, 'Why should we trust what your association is saying?' It's because we have what we believe is the best interest of the kids at heart."
