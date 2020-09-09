A tempest of funding challenges has descended upon local schools in recent weeks, under circumstances largely out of the hands of local education leaders.
The Missouri State Teachers Association and the Missouri National Education Association both have representatives in Jefferson City to push for funding for the benefit of their local members in St. Joseph. In interviews on Wednesday, members of each organization offered frank assessments about how successful this effort has been and the risk of cuts that stack on the $3.2 million emergency restriction that hit the St. Joseph School District this summer. They were part of more than $400 million in statewide education cuts by Gov. Mike Parson.
Parson, a Republican, took that action to keep the state's budget balanced, which is required by law, but MNEA communications director Mark Jones holds him and other elected leaders responsible for the circumstances. Jones said chronically reduced tax revenues triggered by relaxed rates for state corporations and wealthy interests set Missouri up for a perfect storm when COVID-19 arrived and shut down other revenues across the board.
"I think anybody who cares about their local schools is following what's happening with state and local revenues very closely, and I think we're just going to have to have more data as the year draws out," Jones said. "But there's no doubt that the impact from COVID is real, and it's impacting both state and local government. However, I think there are things ... the state of Missouri has done to make the situation worse."
Peters, by comparison, has confidence that local elected leaders like Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, are doing what they can given an "unprecedented" situation. Hegeman, an Andrew County native, recently told a reporter that lawmakers are operating with high uncertainty about maintaining K-12 school funding, especially for Fiscal Year 2022, which commences on July 1, 2021.
"I think that's a very honest response from him," Peters said. "I know that Sen. Hegeman has always been very supportive of education. It does worry me, knowing that he is supportive, that (cuts) might have to be what happens. I really hope that education is still able to be fully funded, so our teachers are able to do what our kids need."
Peters spoke of how a sense of dread nonetheless is present.
"I mean, we had just kind of built back up from ... big budget cuts," she said. "So, it's disheartening to see how that might have to happen again. It's something that ... hopefully, it's just a short time, this is a season. And we can work back up from it. But it will affect things for a while."