As the St. Joseph School District looks at a hole about $7 million deep, one of its leading advocates for educators cautioned against reducing staff funding.
David Jones, vice president of the St. Joseph chapter of the Missouri National Education Association, said he accepts in principle Superintendent Gabe Edgar’s warning on June 26 to the Board of Education: “We want you to know that this is real, and we’re going to have some tough decisions to make.” As a whole, the NEA is pleased with district leadership today, Jones said, and it believes it will be listened to on this issue.
“Dr. Edgar is a fabulous communicator,” he said. “I’ve had a good opportunity to work with the last three superintendents, and Dr. Edgar in particular is an active listener, he identifies problems, he rectifies problems, he’s really doing a fabulous job. And we appreciate his transparency, very early on in this conversation.”
Even so, Jones said, board members need to do all they can to find savings in what the district pays for buildings and operations. Losses of people, Jones said, have significant impacts. That includes the mechanism of attrition, wherein employees retire or otherwise leave the district, and nobody is hired to replace them. If fewer resources overall are set aside for employees, not only is it harder to attract new ones, but prospective staffers could anticipate having not enough colleagues to help them accomplish their difficult task.
“We would ask that would only be a last resort decision,” he said. “Look at the rainy day fund, look at other avenues as to how they can make up that deficit shortfall. I think personnel and benefits cuts should be a last resort. The district already has a major recruiting and retention problem. With personnel cuts or benefits cuts, that’s only going to increase.”
LaTonya Williams, school board president, said she does not foresee any significant cuts that will directly affect staff as a consequence of the deficit.
“Cuts of our staff are a last resort,” she said. “I think that the board will always do what is best for the children, as well as the staff.”
To reduce the need for budgetary reductions, the rainy day fund is an option, albeit with limits. By policy, the district must maintain enough dollars in the fund to cover at least 20% of all expenses for the previous year. It can only go below 20% in response to emergencies, such as the hypothetical destruction of a building by a natural disaster, and if it does, a bond or tax levy must be proposed to correct the depreciation.
In ordinary situations, the reserve is meant to deal with surprises, like tax revenues falling below expectations. As things stand, more than 98% of district taxpayers have paid what they owed, and some $68.66 million is projected in local revenues. This is the major component of the $131.30 million in total revenue the district generates to pay its bills. Expenses, however, will run up to $138.78 million, and reducing that gap is a key goal.
Williams said she has full confidence that Assistant Superintendent Robert Sigrist will provide an appropriate recommendation for tapping the rainy day fund. Sigrist handles all financial business for the district as part of the Superintendent’s Cabinet.
“It’s what it’s there for,” she said. “It’s an extra fund that’s a cushion. It just makes more sense to do that prior to cutting the staff, who are the backbone of our district.”
About $158.52 million in expenses were budgeted for Fiscal Year 2023, which ended June 30. The district has more than $35 million in reserves; if the 20% threshold applies, about $4 million to $5 million will be available.
The Missouri State Teachers Association, which like the NEA represents educator interests in the St. Joseph School District, declined to comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.