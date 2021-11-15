Staff of the St. Joseph School District get all of next week off work for stress relief in a uniquely challenging time, inspiring a breach between one Board of Education member and its largest teacher group.
The St. Joseph regional chapter of the Missouri State Teachers Association said Kenneth Reeder made "offensive and harmful" statements at a Nov. 10 school board meeting when Reeder suggested the situation affecting SJSD teachers is a "mental health thing." Reeder proceeded to vote "no" on the question at hand, calling off scheduled school operations for Monday, Nov. 22, and Tuesday, Nov. 23. The three remaining weekdays had already been reserved for holiday observance.
"Extending Thanksgiving break allows our staff and students time to focus on their overall wellness, and to recognize the work everyone has put in," said Denise Peters, interim MSTA regional president, in a statement with her colleagues Kelly Bristol and Noah Bielby.
Reeder argued that COVID-19 has already caused the loss of many classroom hours, including for his own granddaughter. Additional school closures without a plan to make up for that are no good, in his stated view.
"Look what we lost last year," Reeder said. "My junior in high school, she lost a whole year of really true classroom hours. Why do we want to eliminate more of those hours when we can make them up? There is room in the academic calendar to do it."
The idea to extend the break set for next week originates with the 2021 annual conference of the Missouri School Boards Association, held in the first week of November in Kansas City. The basic idea is that staff have been through the ringer during COVID-19, and in many cases, have been asked to work unplanned overtime and give up scheduled rest and planning periods to cover classrooms.
So, keeping kids home all next week, allowing time for rest and recreation, will help out.
"I think our boards and administrators believe the overall benefit that they might realize with their staff and teachers is important enough that they will want to move forward with this," said Brent Ghan, MSBA deputy executive director. "Even though some adjustments will have to be made, there's no doubt about it."
In a follow-up interview, Bielby said the MSTA respects Reeder's decision to vote against this measure. The key argument at hand is, staff who are stressed out are not experiencing any kind of mental illness, and to suggest they are is inappropriate.
"His comments about a 'mental break' and being tired and exhausted, being the equivalent of having mental health issues, is inexcusable," Bielby said. "And it's harmful to students, staff and community members with mental health issues."
Reeder attributed the argument to a miscommunication.
"Now, I appreciate their comments very much, and I listen to what (the MSTA) say and will work with them on any occasion," he said. "On this situation, there is obviously a large misunderstanding."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.