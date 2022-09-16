Tina Ellsworth

The state government has relayed funding to Northwest Missouri State University to help recruit and retain teachers from the local area.

By this act, each one of eight students of education, including Brodie DeSchepper of St. Joseph and Michail Todd of Rosendale in rural Andrew County, receives $3,000 in scholarship funds for the current academic year. The money is ultimately funded by the various tranches of COVID-19 aid enacted by the U.S. Congress, together classified as the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund. Whether the scholarships can be sustained in future years is likely subject to future federal or state investment. 

