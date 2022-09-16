The state government has relayed funding to Northwest Missouri State University to help recruit and retain teachers from the local area.
By this act, each one of eight students of education, including Brodie DeSchepper of St. Joseph and Michail Todd of Rosendale in rural Andrew County, receives $3,000 in scholarship funds for the current academic year. The money is ultimately funded by the various tranches of COVID-19 aid enacted by the U.S. Congress, together classified as the Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund. Whether the scholarships can be sustained in future years is likely subject to future federal or state investment.
"We believe the best way to prepare this crop of bright future teachers is by surrounding the recipients with caring, committed, excellent teacher-mentors who ‘get it’ and care about student success," said Timothy Wall, NWMSU dean of education, as quoted in a news release. "We’ll also do research on the effectiveness of the grant, so we can identify strategies that work and those that might need to be improved to help teachers stay in the program and complete their preparation ..."
Each student has completed the range of 0 to 60 credit hours; one credit hour represents about 3-4 real-time hours per week of class attendance and study. The program is designed to help underrepresented and underserved students, said Tina Ellsworth, assistant professor of education. A long-term goal of the program is to train up and recruit staff who introduce diverse origins, ethnic backgrounds and viewpoints into the rural classroom. Maryville R-II and Savannah R-III school districts, who have adopted such outcomes as a policy priority, are contributing to the Northwest program.
"Research shows that even when white students have access to teachers of color, achievement improves," Ellsworth said in a Friday interview. "And when we think about how we're sending our kids out into an increasingly diverse society, if they're not exposed to anybody who is different from them in their K-12 experiences, then they're not as prepared to enter a diverse workforce."
Ellsworth said the main thing she wants people to know about the eight students selected is that they have a heart for all students.
"They're so excited to be getting in the classroom, and they are so grateful for the opportunity to work with in-service teachers and faculty mentors at Northwest to just really enrich their experience," Ellsworth said. "This also starts to forge those networks with teachers and administrators in the school districts that they'll need."
