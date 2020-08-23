School leaders are expected to confer on Monday in two sessions, first tackling a proposed tax increase for St. Joseph School District constituents.
The Board of Education meeting at 5:15 p.m. at Troester Media Center, which has more space to facilitate social distancing, is open to the public, and concerns the public's money in the form of a proposed levy increase of just under 10 cents. What that means, in terms of a dollar increase for someone who has a residential property the Buchanan County Assessor values at $200,000, is a proposed tax hike of just under $38 per year or $3.15 per month. Overall, the base levy is to be left at $3.83 per $100 in assessed valuation.
The money to be raised varies depending how the broader property tax question shakes out. Dr. Gabe Edgar, assistant superintendent of business and operations, has previously warned the school board that he forecasts up to 10% of property tax payers within the district will fail to meet their obligations in Fiscal Year 2021, which began July 1 and ends on June 30, 2021. On balance, it is expected to produce a little less or a little more than $1 million in much-needed new annual revenues. The district lost some $3.2 million in one-time budget restrictions for June and July; it is slated to get a little more than $2.3 million in COVID-19 federal aid relayed by the Buchanan County Commission.
After a public hearing to consider the merits of the proposed tax increase, which is not subject to review by referendum, the board will handle a number of other agenda items, including:
- A presentation by Edgar on the board's proposed authorization of $3,500 in redeemed general obligation bonds.
- A presentation by Dr. Brian Kraus, human resources director, on a proposed contingency plan that, if activated, would withhold extra-duty stipend payments from athletic coaches and other extracurricular leaders in the event of a COVID-19 shutdown of their programs. About $1.2 million in such stipends is authorized this year.
- A proposed purchase of 800 additional computer devices for third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth graders, at a cost of $441,776, to cover anticipated loss and damage, using federal and county COVID-19 relief funding.
- A presentation by SERVPRO of St. Joseph on the ongoing work to repair, clean and restore the freshman annex of Central High School, which suffered a major climate-control system fault amid heavy rainfall this past summer, resulting in high contamination of mold spores. The school remains shut down until at least mid-to-late September as the work proceeds.