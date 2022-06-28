David Foster is "burning the candle at both ends" as a decisive moment for the St. Joseph School District draws nearer, but that's part of what he's agreed to do as volunteer school board president.
Board members take the lead on advocating for the renewal of the SJSD's current tax levy, which comes into focus via the Friends of SJSD, the political action committee Foster and various colleagues have chosen to revive for the Aug. 2 Proposition READ campaign. That would leave taxes at current levels of $4.34 per $100 of assessed value for the immediate future. Foster spoke Tuesday about how the benefits of passage, to him, are self-evident.
"It doesn't seem like there is any organized opposition. What I have seen is, it seems like probably the biggest opposition is misinformation," he said. "Once people are educated on where the money is going, for the most part, I think people are on board with it. We're already using the 61 cents (in taxes, authorized in 2019). This just allows us to continue to use it."
The levy will decrease over time due to unrelated circumstances before a scheduled 61-cent sunset in 2030, but the 2024 sunset currently in place would be averted. That leaves $6.42 million in the first year available for investment, increasing to $6.97 million in the 2028-29 year. $5.12 million is set aside for employee pay in the first year, along with $1 million for facility upgrades, $150,000 to supplement operations costs and $150,000 for capital improvements.
Advocates describe the plan as a reinvestment — the "R" in "READ." The big change from the 2019 tax levy, which set up the 2024 sunset on a five-year schedule, is that security upgrades that were part of that plan have all been paid for, freeing up money for heating, ventilation and air conditioning. Tens of millions of federal dollars received for COVID-19 relief have enabled such work at the three high schools and the Hillyard Technical Center, but much remains to be done at all other facilities. As further federal aid is unlikely, local dollars must gradually fund this over time.
This week, the Friends of SJSD are visiting a number of organizations to promote Proposition READ. These include the St. Joseph Youth Alliance, the Community Alliance of St. Joseph and the Buchanan County Women's Democratic Club.
Jeff Langdon, member of the board of directors at the Youth Alliance, said he favorably received Tuesday morning's presentation from Foster and board Vice President LaTonya Williams.
"It's not an increase in taxes," he said. "It's the same level of taxation that we have been experiencing. And instead of a five-year sunset clause, we're gonna have a six-year sunset clause. And for a lot of people, that sunset is important. I think the community's responsibility is to provide the appropriate funding for the schools, when the district is not asking for any more money than what we are spending now."
Any adult who is registered to vote and resides within SJSD boundaries will be eligible to vote in the Aug. 2 election, "Yes" or "No." Those who have moved to a new residence since the last time they voted in an election, or who are not currently registered, must file with the Buchanan County Clerk or Missouri Secretary of State before the end of business on July 6. Those who are not yet 18 but will celebrate their 18th birthday before Aug. 2 are eligible to register now at https://www.sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/register.
