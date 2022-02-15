Local taxpayers trusted in 2019 that they would be investing in St. Joseph school building security by voting for a 61-cent levy increase, and the latest structural phase of that plan is coming this summer.
Each of the city’s three public high schools is set for upgrades, primarily to entranceways, that are designed to ensure no one will be able to access the inside during school hours without permission.
Mickey Gill, the St. Joseph School District’s director of operations, is an alumnus of Lafayette High School, where his daughter graduated in recent years. He said it is difficult to conceive of an event in which someone would want to harm his beloved school and the children inside. Yet it is also his job to concern himself with the threat and the upgrades have stemmed from that thinking.
“If something happens, we could control it a lot easier now than beforehand,” he said. “We think of our students here at the district as our own kids, and we’d hate to see anything happen to our kids here at the school district.”
The cost of each project is to be determined, but each likely will range in the tens of thousands of dollars. This relatively low price will allow the district to do all of the work in-house under Tad Hopkins, who has been the staff SJSD architect for 10 years. Overall, the budget line item for security within the 2019 levy revenues totals $890,000, out of roughly $6.6 million that has been generated each year.
“It’s pretty much all in-house,” Hopkins said. “I mean, we’ll have to order the doors and stuff like that. But we have several good carpenters and we expect to be able to do this all by ourselves.”
As is the usual practice when possible, work will begin after classes let out for the summer on May 26 and conclude before the first day of the 2022-23 academic year, which is Aug. 22. The most complex work is to be done at Lafayette because its designated entrance currently consists of one exterior set of doors before a stairway up to the central office.
A wall must be built around the top of the stairs so that at least two high-security doorways can be locked down in the event of an emergency, such as an active shooter. Currently, the school does not permit visitors to enter during passing periods because there is an open path to the area students are walking from the single entrance. This will be corrected by the project.
The school district’s finance committee heard about the latest on these plans on Monday. They follow on to similar projects that have been done at the elementary and middle school levels.
“I think these (high school projects) are the ones that were the most challenging, which is why they were the ones that were slated last,” Superintendent Doug Van Zyl said at the meeting. “It makes sense to me.”
