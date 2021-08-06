When St. Joseph school leaders convene on Monday, they will have a lot of data, a few competing takes on the law and plenty of passionate opinions to form new pandemic rules.
Scheduled to meet at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, at the Downtown district office, the Board of Education expects to review the results from three online survey pools: students, staff and parents. Each will remain open online to stakeholders ahead of the meeting through Sunday night. Classes begin Monday, Aug. 23.
"I like the idea of getting a read of what different teachers, what different community members, what different parents, what different people think about it," said Noah Bielby, a science teacher at Spring Garden Middle School and a leader among the St. Joseph MSTA, an education advocacy group. "Ultimately, I think we should be looking at what health care professionals are saying about what to do."
Democracy will thus play a role, but viruses don't respond to votes, and Board President Tami Pasley is keenly aware that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would prefer all school agencies to mask up everyone indoors. The delta variant of the germ that causes COVID-19 forced the change in recent weeks.
"St. Joe is a hotspot, you know," Pasley said. "We're in Missouri, and the state itself is not in good shape with the delta variant. I understand why (the CDC) would change their mind because things progress rapidly with this virus. ... It doesn't make it any easier for us."
What's more, there is a political factor. Attorney General Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., has vowed to take every Show Me State municipality that tries to compel face coverings in public to court, saying this infringement of free choice is unconstitutional. Lawsuits are pending against St. Louis and Kansas City. Amid that, the city of St. Joseph has declined thus far to reapply the mandate of last spring.
J. Eric Simmons, an art teacher at Central High School and the president of the St. Joseph MNEA, a labor union that represents local teachers, said his executive committee supports the survey. It is, he said, a means of trying to gather public input on how to navigate these challenges. What the board must do next, he said, is educate the public on why the CDC has the standard it does on masks indoors, including for vaccinated people.
"Our students lost so much when they had to go from in-person to remote learning to hybrid schedule, and all of the changes that they experienced," he said. "So we need to do whatever we can to keep our students in the classroom so that their education doesn't suffer this school year."
Schmitt has not stated if his view on mask mandates applies to school districts, and Pasley said she believes SJSD has solid authority to go its own way. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education offered general advice in support of this view.
"Our ... guidance document makes it clear that, just like last school year, decisions about COVID-19 mitigation strategies used in schools are made by local school leaders and local boards of education in consultation with their local public health officials," DESE spokesperson Mallory McGowin said via email on Friday. When asked directly about Schmitt, she reaffirmed, "Nothing has changed at this time."
At any rate, purely on a local level, the challenge remains.
"With our city council not making it a city-wide mask mandate like it was last year, that puts us in an uncomfortable position," Pasley said. "But we will eventually do what we feel was best for our students and our staff."
