Superintendent Gabe Edgar speaks in January about Mark Twain’s change to an early education center.

In the eight months since Gabe Edgar became superintendent of St. Joseph schools, a variety of challenges have emerged. One by one, he and his team have faced attendance issues, classroom space issues, redistricting and expansion.

This is on top of the daily challenges educators face in regard to finances and recruitment. The Board of Education has already demonstrated confidence in the approach Edgar has taken by extending his contract through 2026.

