Gabe Edgar

Gabe Edgar speaks in a 2022 interview. The St. Joseph superintendent is charged as of April 10 with misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol. 

 File photo | News-Press NOW

The leader of the St. Joseph School District is now formally charged with driving under the influence of alcohol in a March 26 incident.

Superintendent Gabe Edgar separately acknowledged in a statement to the media that he was over the legal limit while driving along St. Joseph Avenue, prompting his arrest by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Edgar apologized to the community in the statement, released Monday afternoon. 

Dennis 1941

Interesting policy dilemma for the board of education - the superintendent's bosses - and the only group that hires and fires the person in that position. If they let him off the hook (hey, everybody deserves a second chance, right) they will have set a precedent and must apply that policy to every employee in the district. This is the spot between the nail and the hammer where the elected board members earn their big bucks. As a former board member, I don't see they have an option other than to fire him. You cannot have one set of policy rules for the top dog and another set of policy rules for everyone else.

