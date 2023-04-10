The leader of the St. Joseph School District is now formally charged with driving under the influence of alcohol in a March 26 incident.
Superintendent Gabe Edgar separately acknowledged in a statement to the media that he was over the legal limit while driving along St. Joseph Avenue, prompting his arrest by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Edgar apologized to the community in the statement, released Monday afternoon.
"Throughout my tenure in the Saint Joseph School District, I have taken pride in being honest and transparent with the community, school board, faculty, and students," Edgar said. "When something negative occurs, I address it head on so that we can move forward together. It has been difficult for me to wait and to discuss the events of Sunday, March 26; this is out of character for me."
Edgar added that he had been watching NCAA March Madness basketball before driving, drinking beer during the games.
"I was pulled over and given a field sobriety test, and eventually agreed to a voluntary blood draw to determine my blood alcohol content," he said. "The results have indicated I was over the legal limit. I am extremely disappointed in myself and the poor judgement that I demonstrated that evening, and for this, I am sorry."
Edgar faces a single count of misdemeanor DWI, as recorded in Buchanan County Circuit Court filings.
The St. Joseph Board of Education released a statement.
"The (board) is aware of the updated status of the matter involving Dr. Gabe Edgar," Board President David Foster said. "The Board of Education is evaluating next steps with support from the Board’s legal counsel. As this involves a confidential personnel matter, we cannot share additional details at this time."
Edgar said he wants to remain in his position. Key factors, such as student attendance, have improved since he took office in July 2022, he said.
"We have good work to do in our school district, and I am proud to be part of it, and I want to continue to be part of it," he said. "Most importantly, I will hold myself accountable to my most significant priority, being the role model that our students, staff, and community deserve."
Interesting policy dilemma for the board of education - the superintendent's bosses - and the only group that hires and fires the person in that position. If they let him off the hook (hey, everybody deserves a second chance, right) they will have set a precedent and must apply that policy to every employee in the district. This is the spot between the nail and the hammer where the elected board members earn their big bucks. As a former board member, I don't see they have an option other than to fire him. You cannot have one set of policy rules for the top dog and another set of policy rules for everyone else.
