Super Science Saturday is a 22-year tradition aimed at getting children interested in learning about science.
The annual event made its return to Missouri Western State University Saturday morning with a variety of exhibits.
More than 800 people were estimated to attend throughout the day, engaging in activities and exhibits from digging for fossils to building machines and learning about nursing.
It's an opportunity for children to experience a variety of science topics they might not otherwise have access to, St. Joseph Museums Executive Director Sara Wilson said.
"This is just amazing because the kids get to see this whole, wide breadth of all of the sciences that are available," she said. "They're thinking about careers they might want to focus on when they grow up or just developing that curiosity about the world around them. So it's great for them to come out with their families and have those hands-on educational experiences."
it's also an important opportunity for the college students who are helping, MWSU chemistry professor Jonathan Rhoad said. It's a chance for them to feel the appreciation for their hard work, he said.
"They're in the classroom, they're working hard, so what's the outcome of that?" Rhoad said. "How are you actually helping the community? So this is just one way that we can show those students the kind of influence they'll be able to have in their communities."
There are around 60 total exhibits, with many having several shows throughout the day, and the enormity of the task only furthers the importance of all the volunteers, Wilson said.
"(We're) really grateful for all of the volunteers that make this program possible," she said. "I bet we have close to 100 volunteers here today that are making this happen."
Even though the day is geared toward elementary age students, parents and grandparents often enjoy it just as much, Rhoad said.
