For students, summer break is an opportunity to relax, hang out with friends and forget about school for three months. Teachers, however, spend much of those “vacation” months preparing for the coming year.
Between meetings, training, summer school and room preparation, educators are back in their classrooms while many are still planning summer getaways.
Over summer break, the St. Joseph School District offers training sessions for teachers to further their own education. This year, Eugene Field Elementary teachers participated in LETRS and the Missouri Council of Teachers of Mathematics training.
“We do a lot of work during the summers, believe it or not, prepping for the next year,” said Ashley Mense, a second grade teacher at Eugene Field Elementary. “Education’s always changing, so I feel like there’s always some professional development that we need to attend to during the summer.”
While they may be on break, teachers spend weeks preparing their classrooms before the start of school. But it’s not just time teachers dedicate to their students. Some spend upward of $200 out of pocket on room decorations alone.
“Last couple of years, I’ve spent probably a couple hundred dollars,” said Alisha Payne, a Eugene Field first grade teacher. “I’m in a new school, a new grade, so I’ve been buying new things to go in my new rooms.”
Despite the ever-growing demands of their career field, St. Joseph educators continue to put their best foot forward.
“Working in the summer is something I don’t mind doing,” Payne said. “I love teaching, so I don’t mind being in here in the summer to get things ready to go and get things ready for my babies.”
