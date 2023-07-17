Local school teachers gearing up for the fall semester
For students, summer break is an opportunity to relax, hang out with friends and forget about school for three months. Teachers, however, spend much of those “vacation” months preparing for the coming year.

Between meetings, training, summer school and room preparation, educators are back in their classrooms while many are still planning summer getaways.

