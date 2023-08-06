Kids Hosea

The earliest years are critical in setting the stage for life, and that is no more true in these last few weeks of summer before classes resume.

The United Way of Greater St. Joseph Success by 6 team, which focuses on development from infancy through young childhood, uses the United Way KinderClub parent/child workshop to be sure first-day readiness is as high as possible for students walking into a school for the first time. The St. Joseph School District returns to class on Monday, Aug. 21.

