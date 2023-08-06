Children play in June in a kindergarten classroom at Hosea Elementary. Personal development starts at the earliest age, and the consensus view is that the more frequent and higher quality education and mental stimulation kids get, the better.
Bobbie Cronk of the United Way of Greater St. Joseph speaks on Wednesday. Cronk serves as the local director of children’s initiatives, steering efforts like the United Way Success by 6 campaign. It focuses on promoting youth development.
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
The earliest years are critical in setting the stage for life, and that is no more true in these last few weeks of summer before classes resume.
The United Way of Greater St. Joseph Success by 6 team, which focuses on development from infancy through young childhood, uses the United Way KinderClub parent/child workshop to be sure first-day readiness is as high as possible for students walking into a school for the first time. The St. Joseph School District returns to class on Monday, Aug. 21.
“Schools will host them and teachers will meet with the families in the months leading up to kindergarten to help really show parents what some of those key skills are that the kids will need or they’ll feel are most effective on that first day of school,” said Bobbie Cronk, United Way director of children’s initiatives. “This gives parents the tools and resources so they can be their child’s best, first teacher.”
KinderClub is set up in five lessons, each one focused on a skill that kindergartners are encouraged to have some familiarity with on the first day. These abilities are early literacy; fine motor skill development (the ability to rhyme, for example); basic math; gross motor development (physically active games like “5 Little Monkeys Jumping on the Bed”); and social-emotional readiness.
The fifth one is of growing importance in a world where many kids report to school unready to learn because they have underdeveloped skills of self-regulation or emotional coping. KinderClub recognizes that the foundation of such capacities begins at home.
“When a child is transitioning to kind of the next step in their life, it’s really the whole family transitioning,” Cronk said. “So we know that the parents play a key role in their child’s education. Something that we tell parents really from birth is that if they read, sing and play with their child every day, they’re building their child’s brain. It’s not rocket science, it’s about engaging with their child.”
St. Joseph school leaders have previously said that behavior problems are more of a challenge today than they’ve ever been and look to expanding enrollment in one of the district’s Early Childhood Learning Centers (at Lake Contrary and Mark Twain) as a possible solution. For this and all other enrollment considerations ahead of the first day of school, visit the Administration Building at 1415 N. 26th St from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.
