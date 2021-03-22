MARYVILLE, Mo. — Three phases of direct aid have now been enacted nationwide to tackle the economic fallout of the pandemic, the latest being the largest, and this one contains more money for higher education.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 — signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11 — is keying up nearly $40 billion for colleges and universities. Much of this, by law, must go to direct emergency grants for students. This is mostly because students are claimed as dependents for tax purposes up to the maximum age of 24 and therefore are not qualified to directly receive the economic impact payment of $1,400. The money each student will receive depends on how each campus goes about distribution.
"I think the government's doing the best they can to try and help us out, because we're just a small fraction of the big picture," said NWMSU freshman Olivia Burkett.
Northwest Missouri State University and Missouri Western State University are among the institutions awaiting further federal input on this. The NWMSU Board of Regents met Thursday to review its schedule for the previous, second round backed by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, passed in December 2020. Based on factors like one's family financial background, those grants range from $200 to $1,000 in value. The subsequent third round funded by the American Rescue Plan may be similar in scope.
NWMSU junior William Anderson is skeptical of this approach by federal legislators. An officer in the NWMSU College Republicans, he said he has been open to additional relief funding, but is troubled by how, at $1.9 trillion in total value, the ARP is largely funded by U.S. sovereign debt obligations.
"No matter who is paying for it, someone is always paying for it," Anderson said. "Sure it could be the federal government, but mostly it's going to be you and I and everyone else on this campus."
In passing legislation like the ARP, Congress authorizes the U.S. Treasury to issue bonds so that taxpayers do not have to give up the cash needed to fund the government's programs year over year. These bonds always sell immediately and at relatively low interest rates; investors worldwide regard them as a "safe haven" for whatever amount of money might be invested. The U.S. can continue to do this for as long as interest rates remain low; how long that will go on is a matter of debate.
Kevin Nguyen said he understands well that borrowing without limit against the future is not wise, especially given how young students like himself may end up taxed more to pay that debt down.
"But there is a need for higher education," he said. "If there are things such as this pandemic that are impacting people's ability to maintain and obtain that education, that needs to be addressed."
