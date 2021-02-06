020621_SPELLING_NP_PICTURE
Seventh-grade student Brooklyn Dunbar, center-right, spells her final word Saturday to win Buchanan County's annual spelling bee.

 News-Press NOW

Some of Buchanan County’s best young spellers descended on Truman Middle School today for this year’s county spelling bee, but seventh grader Brooklyn Dunbar was the last one standing.

A student at Truman, Brooklyn bested a collection of fifth through eighth grade competitors, but it took two hours to sift through the competition.

Brooklyn’s biggest threat to the crown was runner-up Grace Hope. The two went back-and-forth for several rounds after all other students had been eliminated.

Grace, a fifth grader at Pickett Elementary School, enjoys the feeling of getting a word correct but doesn’t have an ultimate goal in mind.

"I think the only thing I really like about spelling bees is spelling something I'm really good at most of the time,” she said.

Brooklyn and Grace will return to competition March 13 for a regional spelling bee, with a trip to the national competition on the line.

