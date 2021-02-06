Some of Buchanan County’s best young spellers descended on Truman Middle School today for this year’s county spelling bee, but seventh grader Brooklyn Dunbar was the last one standing.
A student at Truman, Brooklyn bested a collection of fifth through eighth grade competitors, but it took two hours to sift through the competition.
Brooklyn’s biggest threat to the crown was runner-up Grace Hope. The two went back-and-forth for several rounds after all other students had been eliminated.
Grace, a fifth grader at Pickett Elementary School, enjoys the feeling of getting a word correct but doesn’t have an ultimate goal in mind.
"I think the only thing I really like about spelling bees is spelling something I'm really good at most of the time,” she said.
Brooklyn and Grace will return to competition March 13 for a regional spelling bee, with a trip to the national competition on the line.