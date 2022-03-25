Although diocesan educators are determined to maintain five Catholic school campuses in St. Joseph for the indefinite future, their combination into a new academy means closer and closer student relationships over time.
Principal Catherine Neumayr of Cathedral School, designated as head of schools for the administratively combined Cathedral, St. James, St. Francis Xavier, LeBlond High School and St. Gianna preschool campuses, explained how pupils will find themselves within the same classroom, extracurricular and social frameworks, regardless of where they attend. She shall oversee all of them, at least for the first year, from her office at Cathedral, while making routine visits elsewhere. Each campus will be locally run by a "dean of students," each dean being part of Neumayr's combined team.
"So the interaction between each elementary school and LeBlond is very robust," Neumayr said. "It comes up frequently enough for the children to begin to feel very, very comfortable with one another."
Families will still choose from among the three grade schools for their day-to-day classwork within the reorganized St. Joseph Catholic Academy, but being a student at one means being a student at them all. LeBlond will remain the sole location of high-school level curricula, although LeBlond students will make frequent visits to the grade schools, and LeBlond will become a primary site for after-school activities. As the St. Gianna Early Childhood Center operates the same year round, with no summer break like the others, its activities and scheduling will appropriately differ.
Neumayr said public reception to the Catholic schools combination has been "mixed, as any announcement like this would be."
"Change is always very difficult for people," she said. "And this would be a very significant change, with sort of one academy and five campuses. However, as time has gone by, the reception is increasingly positive, and we've found that the more that people understand the vision that we have for this academy, the more they seem to realize this is a great move."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.