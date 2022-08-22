SJPD

The St. Joseph Police Department has arrested two teenagers, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, on suspicion of possible felony assault on a law enforcement officer. The report stems from an 11 a.m. Monday incident at Lafayette High School. The two are students at the school.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

St. Joseph School District officials say two students have been taken into custody after a fight broke out at 11 a.m. Monday at Lafayette High School, with the arrests made on suspicion of felony assault on a law enforcement officer.

The students, a juvenile boy and girl who will not be identified because of their ages, are in custody at the Buchanan County Academy after transport there by St. Joseph police. A family member stated they have not yet learned if or when the children are eligible for release to parental custody.

