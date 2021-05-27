Students, staff reflect on unusual school year

Classes in the St. Joseph School District let out for the summer Thursday, capping what has been a strange academic year.

With classes that included both in-person and online learning -- and at some points, a mix of both -- the 2020-2021 academic year is one many won't forget.

Connor Mears, who finished up his freshman year at Benton on Thursday, said the reality of his first year in high school did not meet his expectations.

“It was completely different for about two weeks that we were out. And then we went to hybrid, which was only half the kids in the building. So it was a lot different than I thought it was going to be," Mears said. "It kind of felt like middle school size, but it was only half of what it should have been.”

The last year prevented many like Mears from experiencing a typical high school year and all the activities that go with it, Kally Horn, who will be a senior at Benton next year, said.

“I feel bad for the freshmen because they didn't really get to do like homecoming dances or like see what pep assemblies are really like, so it'd be exciting to introduce that to them,” Horn said.

Both Mears and Horn said the past year has taught them a valuable lesson about being self-reliant.

“Being in quarantine helped me learn to work from home and get stuff done on my own instead of having a teacher do it for me and just prepare me for the college experience,” Mears said.

Dr. Beery Johnson, the principal at Benton, said this year has required flexibility from everyone.

“A lot of kids went virtual because of COVID. Then we were in school, and then we had to shut down and then we were hybrid,” Johnson said. “We had a lot have a lot of flexibility and a lot of learning went on, with us at least, about how kids learn best and, you know, the downfalls of virtual education.”

Johnson said he hopes that next year schools can return to their normal activities and focus on education without the distraction of a pandemic.